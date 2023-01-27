ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irina Shayk storms the catwalk for Thierry Mugler's Paris Fashion Week show

Irina Shayk meant business as she hit the catwalk for Thierry Mugler's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.

The model, 37, looked incredible in a black off-the-shoulder minidress from the fashion designer's Haute Couture 2023 collection.

It's been a busy week for Irina who has modelled for Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Schiaparelli .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YaaE_0kSkUVFw00

Proving she is every inch a style comedian, Irina emulated high-octane glamour in the corset minidress which had an extravagant bow train on the side.

The model strutted down the runway in knee-high heeled boots, while her dark hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

Sporting a red lip, Irina maintained her poker face as she sashayed down the catwalk alongside the likes of Shalom Harlow, Eva Herzigova and Amber Valletta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iK23m_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9ylu_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CtCx_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUZdg_0kSkUVFw00

Behind-the-scenes, Irina shared a laugh with Shalom after showcasing the designer's edit to the world.

Irina rose to fame walking for many major fashion brands and becoming the face of the lingerie brand Intimissimi back in 2007.

Thierry Mugler's latest collection was awash with structured corsets, satin bows and racy cut out detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYRaR_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8EzZ_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ML5dC_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xYbO_0kSkUVFw00

In the 1970s, Mugler launched his eponymous fashion house; and quickly rose to prominence in the following decades for his avant-garde and theatrical approach to haute couture.

At the beginning of his career he designed signature looks for Michael Jackson, Madonna and Grace Jones.

Mugler created what was named 'the most famous dress of the 1990s' - Demi Moore's dress from the 1993 movie Indecent Proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qycli_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wI8Pw_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VN9D_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn0c9_0kSkUVFw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svydW_0kSkUVFw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWIZE_0kSkUVFw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1Gm5_0kSkUVFw00

The fashion show comes before Irina made her grand return to the cover of Vogue Spain, which she first fronted in 2013.

Snapped by Elizaveta Porodina, the 37-year-old Russian supermodel treated the camera to a tantalizing come-hither stare.

During an interview with Vogue Magazine , Irina said, 'I think that fashion has totally changed in the last five years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnnQZ_0kSkUVFw00

'And part of that process is accepting that women are beautiful well past their 20s.'

Irina insisted: 'We must celebrate and support that variety. I just turned 37. I don't think I have to reach a certain age at which I'm considered finished.

She cited the 1990s Supermodels, whose number includes Cindy Crawford, who is still a glamour icon at the age of 56.

Irina, who shares her daughter Lea De Seine, five, with Bradley Cooper, said the old Supermodels 'are all working, and they are fantastic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEUxS_0kSkUVFw00

