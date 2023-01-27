ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Monday and Tuesday night. A ‘White Flag’ event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that is open to all men, women and children. Officials say wind...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville leaders react to the death of Memphis’ Tyre Nichols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died in the hospital following injuries he sustained during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The body camera footage for the officers involved has since been released. 14 News spoke with the Evansville Police Chief, along with the current and the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville’s mayor says work is underway at the Police Station and City Hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed and new sewer lines are being installed. New electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades and A.T.&T. upgrades are being installed too...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
HAUBSTADT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

