14news.com
Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Monday and Tuesday night. A ‘White Flag’ event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that is open to all men, women and children. Officials say wind...
14news.com
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
14news.com
KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
14news.com
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It happened at Stockwell Road and Theater Drive. Police say they found a crashed car, but the driver was gone. They say a witness told them they found the driver stumbling in his...
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
14news.com
DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
14news.com
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run. They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic...
14news.com
Evansville leaders react to the death of Memphis’ Tyre Nichols
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died in the hospital following injuries he sustained during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The body camera footage for the officers involved has since been released. 14 News spoke with the Evansville Police Chief, along with the current and the...
14news.com
Boonville mayor begins upgrades to City Hall and Police Station
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville’s mayor says work is underway at the Police Station and City Hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed and new sewer lines are being installed. New electrical upgrades, ADA upgrades and A.T.&T. upgrades are being installed too...
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
14news.com
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
14news.com
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man who they say got his car stuck on railroad tracks while driving drunk. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Avenue and Read Street. Police say 71-year-old James Galloway admitted to having five liquor drinks at a bar. They say...
14news.com
Winter weather causes multiple accidents including jackknifed semi on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say winter weather has caused multiple accidents on I-69 Monday night, including a jackknifed semi. According to dispatch, I-69 traffic has been blocked off at the Gibson and Pike County line due to a jackknifed semi. Our 14 News crew was on scene where a...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
14news.com
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
