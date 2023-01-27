Read full article on original website
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA trade rumors: Boston Celtics could be looking for big-man depth before trade deadline
The Boston Celtics stand atop the NBA with the league’s best record at 36-15 heading into Tuesday night’s action. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make improvements before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jay King of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that sources expect the...
NBA trade rumors: New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns among teams to watch for OG Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors may be the most interesting team to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-29, a full game behind the Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. They are percentage points behind the Bulls, who have two games in hand, for 11th.
Cavaliers weather offensive lulls, lessons of playoff-like basketball against the Miami Heat: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Experience is the best teacher. Jostling for playoff positioning, the Cavaliers battled against the veteran Miami Heat, falling short, 100-97, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. Cleveland remains the fifth seed while Miami inches closer, just a game and a half behind in the sixth spot.
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball ends drought against rival Hoban, 53-36
AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball coach Carley Whitney has accomplished a lot in her eight years at the helm, but until Wednesday night there was a major hole in her resume. She had never beaten archrival Archbishop Hoban.
A transfer cornerback; James Laurinaitis; roster management; chicken bones and more: Buckeye Talk Q&A
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Ohio State text subscribers ask questions and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means answer them in not very rapid fashion. The topics include:. The transfer cornerback Ohio State added Tuesday. Roster numbers for each position. The Jim Knowles defense in Year...
Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 spring training broadcast schedule
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise eight spring training games, including three that will be produced by regional partners. Cleveland and Cincinnati are set to open Cactus League play Feb. 25 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Radio broadcasts include 15...
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
