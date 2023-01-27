ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 30

Monday, Jan. 30 Eden Prairie starts its sports week at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville, where the boys and girls Alpine ski teams will compete in a multiple school competition which was rescheduled from Jan 3. Racing begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 A busy Tuesday starts with the boys and girls Nordic [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Ruth Kelly Hustad

Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September.  Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years.  Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS

When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Still without a new CEO, SouthWest Transit widens search

Two job-search finalists have said “no” to serving as chief executive officer of SouthWest Transit, but the local agency is confident it will have a new leader about mid-2023 or shortly thereafter. That’s because the SouthWest Transit Commission, its governing body, has decided to cast a wider net for CEO candidates, going beyond the transit [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

