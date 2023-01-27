Read full article on original website
Eagles fall to Edina; work to get back on track
You might call it the “first game of the rest of the season” for the Eden Prairie boys basketball team. After losing senior Adam Mertens for the rest of the season to a fractured ankle suffered last week against Wayzata, the Eagles welcomed the return of two senior leaders to the lineup when they took [...]
EPLN Sports Calendar | Week of Jan. 30
Monday, Jan. 30 Eden Prairie starts its sports week at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville, where the boys and girls Alpine ski teams will compete in a multiple school competition which was rescheduled from Jan 3. Racing begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 A busy Tuesday starts with the boys and girls Nordic [...]
Ruth Kelly Hustad
Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September. Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years. Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS
When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
EPHS Drama presents One Act Play ‘Lockdown’ Jan. 26-27
Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) drama students will perform their One Act Play, “Lockdown” by Douglas Craven, on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The play, which is about a lockdown drill at a high school, is free to attend, but cash donations are welcome. [...]
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
Still without a new CEO, SouthWest Transit widens search
Two job-search finalists have said “no” to serving as chief executive officer of SouthWest Transit, but the local agency is confident it will have a new leader about mid-2023 or shortly thereafter. That’s because the SouthWest Transit Commission, its governing body, has decided to cast a wider net for CEO candidates, going beyond the transit [...]
