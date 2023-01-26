TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Rodgers Named Bowler Of Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Justin Rodgers has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Bowler of the Week.

Rodgers, a sophomore from Memphis, averaged 202.7 per game last weekend in his two tournaments in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Saturday, he totaled 959 total pins and finished 43rd at the Lynne Jordan Memorial. He averaged 191.8 pins in his five games including scores of 217 and 225 in his final two contests of the afternoon.

He followed with a 34th place showing at the Thomas Burris Memorial as he bowled a total pinfall of 1,068 in his five games for a 213.6 average. He improved as the day went on, capped off by a career-high 267 in the final game. He proceeded with games of 170, 194, 195 and 242 before erupting for 267.

The Pioneers finished 20th at the Jordan Memorial and placed 13th of 25 teams at the Burris Memorial.

This marks the fourth time which a TU student-athlete has garnered Conference Carolinas Men’s Bowler of the Week accolades this season.

BASEBALL Pioneers Picked 9th

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers have been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference with the release of the 2023 SAC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll.

Tusculum outfielders Zane Keener and Wes Reynolds were also selected to the Preseason All-SAC Baseball Team as selected by the league’s media relations directors.

The Pioneers received 62 total points in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches. Tusculum went 17-30 last season and finished 12th in the conference standings.

Wingate is the favorite to win the title as the Bulldogs received 144 total points and 12 first place votes. Lenoir-Rhyne is second with 125 points, while Newberry is listed third with 123 points and one first place nod. Catawba is fourth with 118 points followed by Carson-Newman (93), Lincoln Memorial (89), Anderson (68), Mars Hill (66), Tusculum (62), Coker (53), Limestone (37), UVA Wise (22) and SAC newcomer Emory & Henry (14).

Tusculum opens the season next weekend with a three-game Florida road-swing with contests against Barry (Feb. 3), Palm Beach Atlantic (Feb. 4) and Lynn (Feb. 5).

SOFTBALL Pioneers Picked 7th

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team has been picked to finish seventh in the preseason coaches’ ballot, the South Atlantic Conference announced Wednesday.

Three Pioneers were selected to the preemptive all-conference ticket: Kallyn Newport (2nd), Emily Sappington (2nd), and Chloe Freischmidt (3rd).

The Pioneers received 76 total points in a vote of the conference’s 13 head coaches. Nationally-ranked Anderson and Lincoln Memorial claimed the top-two positions in the poll. The Trojans tallied 139 points and seven first place votes, while the Railsplitters racked up 125 points and three first place votes. Lenoir-Rhyne narrowly sits in third with 124 tallies and the remaining three first place nods. Wingate (118), Carson-Newman (104), and Newberry (85) were picked ahead of TU. Rounding out the poll were Limestone (62), Coker (50), Emory & Henry (44), UVA Wise (40), Mars Hill (26) and Catawba (21).

Tusculum will begin its season at the UNC Pembroke Invitational (Feb. 3-5). The Pioneers will first play at home in a weekend round robin with Lees-McRae and Hillsdale (Feb. 10-11).

MEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Picked 7th

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll, while placing three players on the preseason All-Conference team.

The 10 head coaches in the conference voted on the preseason poll, while the athletic media relations offices of each school voted for preseason All-Conference selections.

Second-team preseason All-SAC honors went to attackman Nate Raymond and short stick defensive midfielder Nathan Fraser, while goalkeeper Riley Semmes was a third-team choice for the Pioneers. Tusculum has four starters and five of its top seven scorers back from last year’s team that finished 9-7 overall and 3-7 in the SAC for coach Rodney Tapp, who begins his second season.

Lenoir-Rhyne took the top spot in the coaches poll with seven first-place votes and 79 points, followed by Limestone with two first-place votes and 72 points. Wingate had the other first-place vote and 68 points in the poll, followed by Newberry (56 points) and Anderson (47) in the top half of the poll. Catawba (36 points) was sixth, followed by the Pioneers (35), Coker (24), Lincoln Memorial (18) and Mars Hill (15).

Tusculum will open its season at home against Young Harris at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Field.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Picked 9th

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s lacrosse team has been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll, with three members of the Pioneer squad earning All-Conference recognition.

Poll voting was conducted by the 11 head coaches in the conference, while each school’s athletic media relations office voted on the preseason All-Conference honorees.

Earning second-team preseason All-SAC honors were senior attack Tia Daniel and junior midfielder Lucy Brewer, while senior midfielder Kylie Marek was a third-team selection for the Pioneers, who finished 4-12 overall and 1-9 in the SAC last season. Tusculum returns six starters from last year’s squad for second-year head coach Jenna Agostino.

Wingate received 10 of 11 first-place votes to take the top spot in the coaches poll with 100 points, while Limestone had the other first-place votes and was second in the poll with 90 points. Lenoir-Rhyne (74 points) was third in the poll, while Lincoln Memorial and Newberry tied for fourth with 68 points apiece. UVA Wise was sixth with 54 points, followed by Catawba (49 points), Anderson (37) and Tusculum (27). Mars Hill was 10th with 24 points, while Coker was 11th with 14 points in the poll.

Tusculum opens its season at home against Lee at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Pioneer Field.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Ranked

NASHVILLE — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team has entered the national rankings for the first time in program history. In Wednesday’s Off the Block Division II Coaches Poll, the Pioneers were voted 10th.

Tusculum is 2-6, having beaten both Barton and Erskine earlier this month. The Pioneers have lost their last two matches in five sets, pushing both nationally-ranked Ball State and King to the brink.

Tusculum plays at Alderson Broaddus at 7 p.m. Friday.