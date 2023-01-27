Read full article on original website
Ruth Kelly Hustad
Ruth Kelly Hustad, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, in Edina, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early September. Our beloved Mom and Gram (Ruth, “Ruthie, Ru”) will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. She lived a truly amazing 89 years. Ruth was born on Sept. 28, [...]
15 Eden Prairie student/athletes shine and sign on national signing day
With hard work and dedication both in and out of the classroom, 15 Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student/athletes have earned scholarships in their chosen sport. They made it official in a ceremony on Wednesday at the high school by signing their national letters of intent (NLI) on national signing day. The Eagles’ signees come [...]
Still without a new CEO, SouthWest Transit widens search
Two job-search finalists have said “no” to serving as chief executive officer of SouthWest Transit, but the local agency is confident it will have a new leader about mid-2023 or shortly thereafter. That’s because the SouthWest Transit Commission, its governing body, has decided to cast a wider net for CEO candidates, going beyond the transit [...]
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
Police dispatchers juggled 43,000 calls last year. Here’s how.
Police dispatchers in Eden Prairie might be the ultimate multi-taskers. “Our duties are to take the information, determine whether or not a ‘call for service’ needs to be created, dispatch the appropriate responder – could be police, fire – make sure we’re documenting what information is gathered, make sure we’re tracking where our responders are [...]
