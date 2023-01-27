Shoplifter leads police on chase through supermarket

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man caught shoplifting led police on a chase through a supermarket in Snyder County.

State police at Selinsgrove say Corey White, 29, of Willow Street, stole items from Ulta Beauty around 7 p.m. Jan. 24. When troopers arrived on the scene, White fled the store on foot and began running through the Monroe Marketplace shopping center.

White went into the Giant supermarket as he continued to run from police. State police chased White through the store until they caught and apprehended him, according to Trooper Michael Palange.

Police recovered the stolen items and filed charges of retail theft and flight to avoid apprehension.

District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $10,000.

