KFDM-TV
Picking a contractor for disaster recovery
Orange County — The non-profit Orange County Disaster Rebuild is adding up the damage from the tornadoes that destroyed a number of homes. The organization says to be careful when choosing a contractor. The agency is also offering key advice if you have to hire a contractor. KFDM's/FOX 4's...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show heads to Red Tailz Crawfish
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to check out Red Tailz Crawfish as the season for the tasty crustaceans gets into full swing. Crawfish season in Texas generally runs from January through July for wild-caught crawfish, while farm-raised ones are available over a longer period of the year.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING UPDATE: AMBER Alert dropped after children found safe, father arrested
Breaking news update - An update to a story we broke on social media and first reported tonight on KFDM News at 5. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 the young siblings who were the focus of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas, about 430 miles and roughly 8 hours away from where they were last seen near Silsbee.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
KFDM-TV
How some smaller cities attract a police presence while other towns deal with vacancies
Vidor — There is a mass exodus of law enforcement officers in many cities across the nation. However, at least one Southeast Texas city isn't struggling when it comes to attracting a police presence, including recruiting and retaining officers. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports how Vidor and some...
KFDM-TV
Accused drunk driver from Jasper crashes into College Station home
College Station — An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop...
KFDM-TV
Remembering community leader Fernando Ramirez
Port Arthur — Southeast Texans are remembering a community leader who made a difference, according to those who knew him. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. He owned a Hispanic media organization and was a civic leader. He fought for a better quality of life, not only for Hispanics, but everyone...
KFDM-TV
Lumberton man arrested after failure to identify
Tyler County Deputies executed a traffic stop January 20th for a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as Mark and informed the deputies that he did not have his identification with him. Deputies attempted to verify the drivers identity at which point it was determined there were no names matching...
KFDM-TV
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect
SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Man in SUV arrested with AR-15 rifle near St. Anthony School, Temple Emanuel
Beaumont — Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports...
KFDM-TV
Burglar steals cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from Jasper County store
Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a thief who took several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets from a grocery/convenience store early Monday morning. Deputies responded to an alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West in Jasper County.
KFDM-TV
Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter
Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts man with rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near St. Anthony School
Beaumont — We're learning a federal grand jury has indicted a man from Brooklyn, New York who was found with a multi-caliber rifle and a lot of ammunition, very close to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirms that Wednesday, the grand jury indicted...
KFDM-TV
Trial underway involving man accused of running over child while riding ATV in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Day 2 of testimony has ended in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter after running over a child while riding an ATV in Tyrrell Park in Beaumont. Darrell Wayne Brown is charged in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. If convicted, Brown could face two...
KFDM-TV
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
