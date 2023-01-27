ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.88 billion, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

