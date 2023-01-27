THIS MORNING: A cold front bisects Alabama early this morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s north of the front, mild air is south of front with 60s across much of Southeast Alabama. Some light rain and drizzle continues in the cold air north of the front, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Colbert, Lauderdale, and Limestone counties. Thankfully temperatures there are generally a degree or two above freezing, but still watch for patchy bridge ice through mid-morning across the northwest corner of the state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO