ABC 33/40 News
FEMA set to open disaster recovery center in Eutaw
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coordinating with local and state EMAs to open the first disaster recovery center in Greene County since the Jan. 12 storms. The center will be opened Sunday, Feb. 5 at the RH Young Community Center located at 720 Greensboro Ave. in Eutaw. FEMA will have the center opened from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately
St. Clair Co. — Just days after reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed to a relative of Timothy Massey, the property owner who died in 2013.
Tuscaloosa McWright's Ferry Road extension project starts this month
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the City of Tuscaloosa will hold a Public Notice Meeting for the McWright’s Ferry Road Extension project at the Phelps Activity Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The City's engineering team will be on site to answer any questions from the public. The two-mile extension...
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release
Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
The Weather Authority: Big temperature contrast again today; soaking rain tomorrow
THIS MORNING: A cold front bisects Alabama early this morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s north of the front, mild air is south of front with 60s across much of Southeast Alabama. Some light rain and drizzle continues in the cold air north of the front, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Colbert, Lauderdale, and Limestone counties. Thankfully temperatures there are generally a degree or two above freezing, but still watch for patchy bridge ice through mid-morning across the northwest corner of the state.
Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023
City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
The Weather Authority: Scattered light rain through tomorrow, soaking rain Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling in the vicinity of a cold front over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning; the rest of the state is cloudy. We note a dense fog advisory is in effect for much of East and South Alabama, where visibility is very restricted. Today...
The Weather Authority: Wet week for Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
Greenetrack closes its doors, leaving dozens of jobs at stake
Nearly six months after shifting away from electronic bingo, Greenetrack in Eutaw has closed its doors. Back in July, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that Greenetrack owed taxes on money made from it's illegal casino-style enterprise totaling more than $76 million. At that time, the CEO Luther Winn Jr. said there were no plans to layoff any employees and they were going to do what they could to keep their doors open.
25-year-old killed in crash near Northport
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
One person in custody after car driven into business in Leeds
One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon in Leeds, according to Leeds Mayor David Miller. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the interior of the business. TA Services, located on 8th Street just off of Highway 78 in Leeds,...
No. 25 Auburn gets revenge in blowout victory over Georgia
During Auburn's trip to Athens four weeks ago, the Tigers had their worst shooting performance of conference play and it led to a double-digit defeat to the Bulldogs. But when the two teams met again Wednesday night, the script was flipped and Auburn's offense had one of its best nights of the season so far, much to the delight of the home fans at Neville Arena.
Tide clobbers Commodores 101-44 in most lopsided SEC win in school history
For all those who wondered how Alabama would bounce back from that 25-point loss at Oklahoma Saturday, how about what happened Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum?. Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44. The 57-point win over the Commodores is the largest SEC win in school history. Want more numbers?. The Tide shot...
