First Western: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.7 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.6 million.

