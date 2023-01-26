ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: DeMeco Ryans a 'Top Choice' HC Target for Broncos

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1WI3_0kSkSm6900

The head-coaching picture is beginning to crystallize for the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, the first domino fell in this year's NFL head-coach hiring cycle as the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich. Shortly after the Reich news broke, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator.

Reich was not a Denver Broncos ' head-coaching target. Quinn was, however, and with the fires completely cooled on the Sean Payton-to-Denver hype train , Broncos Country is left to wonder who will ultimately be hired to captain the franchise.

Enter DeMeco Ryans, the decorated defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers . There are other potential targets for the Broncos, including former Stanford head coach David Shaw, but according to 9NEWS ' Mike Klis, Denver CEO Greg Penner, and his hiring committee, have regrouped for a final push.

Klis has singled out Ryans as " a top choice " for the vacancy in Denver.

If Penner wants to interview Ryans for a second time, he will have to wait until early next week. Ryans’ 49ers are playing Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

At 38 years old, Ryans is only seven years removed from suiting up as an NFL linebacker. A 2006 second-round draft choice of the Houston Texans , Ryans went on to forge an impressive NFL career, earning multiple Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection.

Ryans coordinated the Niners' defense to impressive heights this past season. With all the quarterback instability in San Francisco, without Ryans' ferocious defense, the Niners not only fail to advance to the NFC title game, but probably don't make the playoffs.

The Texans "covet" Ryans as head coach, and it makes perfect sense. But it's worth remembering that Ryans once sued Houston's ownership over a 2014 Achilles injury he suffered as a player.

If Ryans harbors any bad blood, though, he probably wouldn't have taken the interview in Houston. He only opted to interview with Denver and Houston, canceling two other requests for palaver.

A return to Houston as head coach would be a great story, but that ownership group can't roll out the Brinks truck as the Broncos can. If, indeed, Ryans is "a top choice" and, ostensibly, the preferred option of the Walton/Penner ownership group.

The Broncos will have to wait until next week to hold a second interview with Ryans, and if the Niners are victorious in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Denver might have to wait until the third week of February to christen a new head coach officially. Not ideal, but a small price to pay if Ryans is your guy.

Or, the Broncos could make exceptions and end up hiring Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, with whom the Walton/Penner group was reportedly impressed during his interview, or the aforementioned Shaw, Jim Caldwell, or Ejiro Evero.

Ryans would be a first-time head coach, whereas Morris and Caldwell have held that job in the NFL before. Shaw has head-coaching experience at the NCAA level, while Evero would also be a first-timer. Payton is the only name in contention who's won a Super Bowl, but all signs point to him returning to FOX Sports .

Stay tuned.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates

Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates

Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Warner, 49ers bracing for Ryans to land head-coaching job

PHILADELPHIA — All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner took some time following the 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to reflect on his time with a valued member of the coaching staff. The 49ers are bracing for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to land a head-coaching job --...
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy