KSLTV
Celebrate Black History Month in Utah at these events
SALT LAKE CITY — Black history in the Beehive State dates back even longer than Latter-day Saint history in the area, predating the Saints’ arrival by almost 25 years. In fact, African Americans like James P. Beckworth and Jacob Dodson were a part of fur trapping and exploratory expeditions in the Utah territory. And three Black slaves — Green Flake, Oscar Crosby and Hark Lay — were among the group that arrived in Utah with Brigham Young in 1847. Issac James, Jane Manning and their sons arrived later that year; they were the first free Black pioneers to settle in the state. By 1850, the census listed 24 “free persons of color” and 26 Black slaves in Utah.
KSLTV
Troopers advise caution after rough start to the year on Utah’s roads
SALT LAKE CITY — One person died Tuesday in an auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City. The next day, another person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County. On Wednesday, KSL heard from a friend of the person who died in that auto-pedestrian crash. “He was...
KSLTV
Tooele County teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and the latest teacher to join the growing group is Mrs. Kim Nielsen from Rose Springs Elementary School. Mrs. Nielsen teaches sixth grade and has been teaching...
KSLTV
Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
KSLTV
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
KSLTV
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON, Utah — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live so close to the mountains like they do in Mapleton, it’s not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
KSLTV
West Valley City family displaced due to fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah family has been displaced after part of their home was damaged in a fire. The fire occurred in the area of 6200 West and 4200 South in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire...
KSLTV
Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs
The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community, after finding their kennels so full they are struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society’s Murray shelter. It wasn’t this full last week.
KSLTV
Dozens of Salt Lake County public swimming pools closed due to safety concerns
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — About 150 public pools in Salt Lake County will shut down after not meeting updated state safety requirements. The Salt Lake County Health Department said that beginning Feb. 1, 163 of the 649 county swimming pools would close as they do not satisfy Utah’s new interlock safety requirements.
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
KSLTV
Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding
OREM, Utah – In early January, Brian Lickey discovered someone was using his food stamps card for a spending spree in Arizona. “There are charges that landed within seconds or less than of each other,” Lickey said. The dozens of transactions quickly drained Lickey’s entire benefits balance in...
KSLTV
South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash
PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County. The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling...
KSLTV
After new homes flood, residents question if builder or Mother Nature is to blame
LEHI, Utah — New Year’s Day proved not to be a great start to the year for Kayla Holman. “We woke up to water coming in through two windows,” Holman said. “The water built up in the window well so high that the windows just weren’t holding the water back.”
KSLTV
Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
KSLTV
Teen arrested for firing shots in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shots fired last week in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School. The dispute between students led to the temporary lockdown of Taylorsville High on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lockout protocol was also issued for three nearby elementary schools — Plymouth Elementary School, Hartvigsen Elementary School and Vista Elementary School — as well as Bennion Junior High School.
KSLTV
Alleged fraud committed by top leaders at Layton Christian Academy
LAYTON, Utah — Church leaders and teachers at Layton Christian Academy are in tears over an alleged “massive fraud” operation at their school possibly involving millions of dollars. Turns out, the suspects are a family of top administrators the senior pastor considered to be dear friends and...
KSLTV
Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
KSLTV
One person in critical condition in SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in critical condition from a shooting in the Glendale neighborhood. According to Salt Lake City Police, they are investigating a shooting that occurred at 6:43 p.m. at 1665 Riverside Drive. When officers responded, they found a man with a critical gunshot wound.
KSLTV
1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash that closed NB I-15 near SL/Davis Co. line
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on northbound Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 2 a.m. near 2300 North in Salt Lake City, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits.
