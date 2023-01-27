Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $771.3 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.43 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX