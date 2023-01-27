ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $771.3 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.43 billion.

Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MSCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $215 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.84 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Logile Announces the Closing of Series A Investment from Sixth Street Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Logile, Inc. (“Logile” and “the Company”), the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced today that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005646/en/ The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating Logile’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ZincFive Announces the New Generation Nickel-Zinc Battery Cabinet for the Data Center Industry

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- ZincFive ®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005160/en/ ZincFive, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy