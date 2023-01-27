Read full article on original website
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and the Lawton FFA are preparing to host their annual Pie Auction fundraising event. 7News spoke with Maddie Mueller, the Lawton FFA President, about what the community can expect and how it impacts the organization. The Pie Auction begins at noon...
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - James Taylor, the now-former Director of the FISTA Innovation Park here in Lawton, has resigned effective immediately. Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. In a statement about his resignation, The Trust authority said they will continue...
Representatives from VA, Fort Sill will be at Cameron University
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is hosting educational representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as Fort Sill, on February 7th. The event, hosted by the Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs, is to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents. It will be held in Room 332 at North Shepler, on Tuesday, February 7th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting
Lawsuit filed over structural issues at airport facility
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are detailing allegations of neglect during a construction project that the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport claims led to structural issues in one of its new facilities. The airport’s governing board has filed the suit against the seven construction companies involved in the construction...
Two structure fires in 15 minutes keep LFD crews busy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were busy at lunch time on Wednesday after they were dispatched to two structure fires within minutes of each other. The first call happened around 11:45 a.m. near SW 6th and McKinley. When crews arrived, they reported a structure ablaze. Crews initiated a defensive...
How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
Commissioners meeting held in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commission met today inside the courthouse. Commissioners discussed several issues including cooperative agreements and roadwork maintenance. In an executive session, they also spoke on matters concerning the safety and security of inmates at the Stephens County Jail. County Commissioner of District One, Kreg...
Winter weather driving safety tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While experts recommend staying off the roads during these cold temperatures, not everyone can guarantee a day of working from home, so it’s important we remember what to do when driving. The smallest amount of ice can create hazardous road conditions, especially when not everyone...
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
Weather tips
Black history showcased in art exhibit in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Arts and Humanities Committee is hosting a Black History Month pop-up art show. The show features 13 artists from Lawton. The exhibit can be seen at the McMahon Auditorium during the month of February. “It allows artists to show their creative expression in so...
LATS running altered schedule due to weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday. LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes. The press release...
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news from Fort Sill, officials say roughly 150 trainees graduated basic training on Friday. Fort Sill held a ceremony at the Cache Creek Chapel. The soldiers will now go on to various Advanced Individual Training Schools which include Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field, and intelligence.
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
Duncan names new Police Chief
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Duncan has announced Acting-Police Chief Bo Walker will be taking over the full time job. In November, Walker was named Acting Chief after longtime Police Chief Danny Ford announced his retirement. Walker is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement and has served numerous roles...
Soldiers back home after deployment
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 200 soldiers came back from deployment Monday evening. Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery were deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. But after such a long way away, many of them were thrilled to be back with their...
Mistrial declared in Jerry Anderson case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams. He’s accused of shooting and killing him. Court documents say...
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
