LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is hosting educational representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as Fort Sill, on February 7th. The event, hosted by the Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs, is to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents. It will be held in Room 332 at North Shepler, on Tuesday, February 7th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO