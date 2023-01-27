ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police detective laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at gas station

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for stealing and breaking wine bottles at a gas station in midtown Tulsa, according to TPD. TPD said at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 they were called to a gas station near E. 11th St. and S. Utica Ave. because a man was throwing wine bottles around the store and assaulting people.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool. Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, Glenpool Police tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe after police saw it speeding and passing another car using the oncoming lane.
GLENPOOL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa firefighter hit on US-75 urging drivers to slow down, watch out

TULSA, Okla. — A firefighter who was hit on Highway 75 is urging drivers to slow down and watch out for emergency vehicles at the side of the road. Two firefighters were hit on Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into an already crashed vehicle to which the fire department was responding.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County

A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BAPD investigates deadly 3 vehicle collision near Albany and 9th

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a deadly collision involving three cars, according to BAPD. BAPD said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, near E. Albany St. and 9th St. All lanes of traffic on 9th St. will be shut down for several hours....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter winter

TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for machete murder

In April of 2022, Michael Eugene Spears of Claremore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mark McKinney by use of a machete. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s murderous act and...
CLAREMORE, OK

