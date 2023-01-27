ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPD outlines active shooter response, training practices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A swift response from Omaha Police officers is credited for thwarting a potential mass shooting situation Tuesday at a Target store. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Jones was shot dead on scene. Omaha Police said sending in an officer as quickly as possible is their policy in...
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
Newell commits to Washington University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
