Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
LPD outlines active shooter response, training practices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A swift response from Omaha Police officers is credited for thwarting a potential mass shooting situation Tuesday at a Target store. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Jones was shot dead on scene. Omaha Police said sending in an officer as quickly as possible is their policy in...
1011now.com
Omaha Police release bodycam photos from fatal shooting at storage facility
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Omaha Police...
1011now.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
1011now.com
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
1011now.com
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Target store in west Omaha will remain closed as police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident Tuesday that many witnesses told 6 News could have been far more deadly. Omaha Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid the area around a...
1011now.com
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
1011now.com
Three cars stolen while warming up; 14-year-old into custody on theft charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department took a 14-year-old boy into custody for theft charges after three cars were stolen Tuesday morning. LPD believes all three cases are connected and all the cars were left running and unlocked to warm up. 7:20 a.m. - S 14th and Rose...
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
1011now.com
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
1011now.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deontae Rush, 27 of Omaha, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021 in what was outlined in court as a robbery gone wrong. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to...
1011now.com
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
1011now.com
LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace. According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets. LFR said crews found smoke...
1011now.com
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
1011now.com
LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
1011now.com
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
1011now.com
Lincoln man credits healthy lifestyle for being a good heart transplant candidate at 74
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February is American Heart Month, when the impacts and benefits of taking care of your heart are highlighted. For Jim Wagner, his efforts to keep his body in shape paid off when he had a life changing diagnosis. “It’s something that’s not work for me,” Wagner...
1011now.com
Newell commits to Washington University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
1011now.com
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
