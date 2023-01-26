Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 30 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 30 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through 6 a.m. Feb. 1, according to the National Weather Service. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service expects winter storms and icy road conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to last through Wednesday morning. A winter storm...
Officials: More than a dozen cars caught in Denton County pile-up Monday morning
The Denton County Sheriff’s office says up to 20 cars were involved in a crash on FM 2499 just north of Teasley Lane. The wreck only caused minor injuries but shut down 2499 for several hours
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
DALLAS - A portion of I-35 was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear downed power lines Sunday afternoon. It was in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate, near W. Illinois Avenue. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out to the scene just before 2 p.m., and...
Frisco delays opening of new public library facility to March
The Frisco Public Library closed Dec. 9 and will reopen sometime in March at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The opening of Frisco’s new public library has been delayed until March, according to a representative of the library. The $62 million project...
Argyle ISD approves 2023-24 academic calendar
Argyle ISD board approved the district's calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) Argyle ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar during its Jan. 17 meeting. The first day of school will be Aug. 17, which is a Thursday. This is different than previous...
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is headed to North Texas over the next several days. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de clima invernal por el Norte de Texas. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Freezing drizzle and...
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Fort Worth will let teen curfew expire ahead of possible statewide repeal
Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In a statement released on Jan. 27, Fort Worth Mayor Maddie Parker announced the City Council will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of a bill being filed in the state legislature that would repeal the authority of cities to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.
