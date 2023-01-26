ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
Local Profile

$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass

The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
KXII.com

Road signs changes coming to HWY 75

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KSST Radio

Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out

January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
MESQUITE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth will let teen curfew expire ahead of possible statewide repeal

Fort Worth will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) In a statement released on Jan. 27, Fort Worth Mayor Maddie Parker announced the City Council will allow its teen curfew to lapse Feb. 13 in anticipation of a bill being filed in the state legislature that would repeal the authority of cities to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
