Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program
The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
wcbi.com
GSDP gives awards for outstanding people, groups of Starkville community
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to all of the people who work to make Starkville a great community. The Greater Starkville Development Partnership gave out awards to people and groups who have put in the extra effort. Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity took home the Starkville Main Street Association Partner...
wcbi.com
STEP program could cover child care expenses for parents in college
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. ( WCBI ) – Choosing to go to college is always a big decision. When you’re a busy parent, making that choice can be even more difficult. EMCC’s Communiversity has a program that can make that decision easier. The career STEP program covers certain...
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter held Youth Leadership Institute in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of an international sorority is grooming the next generation of leaders. The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute last weekend. Learning beyond school hours is a dread for most young people, but not the...
wcbi.com
Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
biloxinewsevents.com
No One Makes A Better Sandwich Than Gold Post In Mississippi
Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread…
biloxinewsevents.com
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi
A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot sets record at $700,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ever has reached an estimated $700,000 for Thursday’s drawing! The previous Mississippi Match 5 record jackpot of $665,000 was hit in July 2021 and was split between two winning tickets. Thursday’s jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on Dec. 10, […]
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
SBLive Mississippi Power 10, class-by-class boys basketball rankings (1/30/2023)
JACKSON — Each week during the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will rank the top 10 teams in Mississippi regardless of classification, as well as the top five teams for each of the MHSAA’s six classifications. Here’s a look at the boys basketball rankings for ...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over
The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses. Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.
deltanews.tv
Sentencing Delayed for Mississippi's Welfare Scandal
The date for John Davis's sentencing, former director of Mississippi's welfare system, has been pushed back due to this being a "complex" case. No date has been set yet. More details are in the story.
National Signing Day 2023: Where Mississippi's top prospects are headed
JACKSON — It's National Signing Day for football, and several of Mississippi's brightest stars have declared where they will play their college ball. Here's a look at some of Mississippi's highest-profile recruits who made their choices final Wednesday. Editor's note: Scroll down for Juco Signees. ...
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers
(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval is dead for the session, which is scheduled to conclude in April. The committee approved a measure that would allow armed...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Comments / 1