Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Report: Texans Will Do “Everything They Can” To Acquire No. 1 Overall Pick
The NFL draft is fast approaching and as always there is no shortage of intrigue. While most of the season, it looked like the Houston Texans would have the no. 1 overall pick, the Chicago Bears will be on the clock first. This leaves a conundrum for Houston. Do they stay where they are and hope they get their guy? Or do they move up one spot to make it a guarantee? Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks it will be the latter.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Miami Dolphins a surprise possible landing spot for top free agent
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa intends to return to play in 2023, despite numerous concussion issues. In fact, he has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol from a concussion sustained over a month ago. A serious concern as the average player is cleared from protocol after a week, typically....
chatsports.com
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
Giants Rookie Class Rewind: A Lot of Potential
Let’s take a look at how each rookie from the Giants 2022 draft class fared in their first seasons.
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video
NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
chatsports.com
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 57 Preview: Injury News, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 preview comes at you after Championship Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in an instant classic loaded with Patrick Mahomes highlights and several other storylines. Tonight’s Super Bowl preview includes the latest Chiefs injury news on Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, L’Jarius Sneed, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney. The Eagles beat the.
chatsports.com
Three Pittsburgh Panthers named to PFF’s 101 best college football players
Even though the college football season has come to a close there are still a few Pittsburgh Panthers receiving national attention. Pro Football Focus recently came out with their 101 best players in college football rankings and it is no surprise that a few Panthers made the cut. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, running back Israel Abanikanda, and linebacker SirVocea Dennis all made the list. The three representations on the list tied with Florida State as the school with the most players making the list.
chatsports.com
Bengals vs. Chiefs second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs is getting underway, so come join the fun in our second-half game thread!
chatsports.com
49ers vs. Eagles Live Blog
This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game. Leave a Reply. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are...
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Where Giants Stand Following Reveal of 2023 NFL Salary Cap
The New York Giants are in fantastic shape cap wise following the league's revelation of its 2023 salary cap per team--and the Giants can get even better financially with a few more moves.
chatsports.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/30/23
FanDuel, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, National Basketball Association (NBA), Aaron Wiggins, Alec Burks, Dallas Mavericks, Maximilian Kleber. One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider...
Comments / 0