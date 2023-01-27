ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

New trial begins for man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk this week. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for Doyle. Now loved ones of both Cummings and Doyle are sitting through this murder trial for the second time.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence

HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed an "alarming" rise in violent crime in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says

HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Currituck County manhunt ends, suspect in custody

GRANDY, N.C. — A manhunt for an armed suspect has ended in Currituck County, with the suspect being taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies first alerted residents in the area of Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road on Monday afternoon for a suspect...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Judge orders second mental examination for Cory Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. — A judge on Friday ordered a second mental examination for Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby. Bigsby faces several charges unrelated to his son's disappearance, and the court is trying to determine if he's competent to stand trial. The order comes after Judge...
HAMPTON, VA
