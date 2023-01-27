Read full article on original website
Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday. Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster-Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't...
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
New trial begins for man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk this week. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for Doyle. Now loved ones of both Cummings and Doyle are sitting through this murder trial for the second time.
Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
Virginia Beach middle school teacher accused of making threat out on bond
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school. Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
Tip line for Newport News Public School employees aims to create transparency
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the weeks following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News Public School teachers and other employees have addressed the school board and administrators with concerns they say they've had for years. At the special school board meeting days after the shooting, teachers said...
Hampton police chief discusses recent string of violence
HAMPTON, Va. — After several weekend shootings, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot discussed an "alarming" rise in violent crime in the city Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, there were four shootings in less than 18 hours. The string of violence left three people hurt and one dead. But the...
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
$45 million lawsuit filed by estate of man killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Court records show a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the aftermath of last year's mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, a Walmart employee and one of the people who was killed in the November 22, 2022 shooting.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken. Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say Layton was 8 months...
Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says
HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
'We will never stop searching for him' | The online search for Codi Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is a mystery looming over Hampton Roads and the rest of the country. The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2021. Hampton police said Cory claimed he last saw his son around 2 a.m., but the boy had disappeared by 9 a.m.
'It was a normal day' | Parents pleased with first day back at Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On January 6, police say a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner. She is recovering at home after being shot in the chest. No one has been charged in the incident at this time. More than three weeks later, Richneck Elementary School...
Currituck County manhunt ends, suspect in custody
GRANDY, N.C. — A manhunt for an armed suspect has ended in Currituck County, with the suspect being taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies first alerted residents in the area of Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road on Monday afternoon for a suspect...
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
Judge orders second mental examination for Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A judge on Friday ordered a second mental examination for Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby. Bigsby faces several charges unrelated to his son's disappearance, and the court is trying to determine if he's competent to stand trial. The order comes after Judge...
