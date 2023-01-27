Read full article on original website
Post Register
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
Post Register
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, police said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died Tuesday night...
Post Register
Idaho sheep rancher, former state senator receives recognition from national organization
Idaho’s Jeff Siddoway was presented with the McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the American Sheep Industry Association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is dedicated to volunteer commitment and service and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his or her state, region or nation.
Post Register
Washington state Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Inslee’s office said in a statement Wednesday that he had tested positive and was experiencing very mild symptoms including a cough. He is consulting with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, according to the statement.
Post Register
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation's culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part...
Post Register
Idaho bill would move state audit agency under GOP control
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho's only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state's independent auditing agency under Republican control. Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the...
Post Register
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season
BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
Post Register
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
Post Register
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
Post Register
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one...
Post Register
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Post Register
Resolution introduced aims to toss out Idaho's Blaine amendment
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A resolution that aims to toss out Idaho's so-called Blaine amendment has been introduced in Senate Education Committee Monday afternoon. Idaho’s Blaine amendment says public funds cannot be used for any sectarian or religious purpose, including for religious schools. Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) and...
Post Register
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Post Register
School closures on Monday
Several school districts in Idaho have announced closures on Monday due to the frigid temperatures.
Post Register
Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s national title game as UConn squares off against undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.
