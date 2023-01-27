ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Tenants deal with issues in apartment building

By Figuring out will they will live next
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPnuM_0kSkQMPn00

JOPLIN, MO -- There's about 24 apartments in the two north byers avenue buildings.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. CJ firefighters first arrival observed smoke and flames and firefighters were...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
REPUBLIC, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pickup overturns into deep ditch along MO-86, south of Redings Mill

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned pickup along MO-86, south of Redings Mill, alerted Newton County Central Communications. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Missouri State Highway...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990....
DUENWEG, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
JOPLIN, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff

A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed

NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
NOEL, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy