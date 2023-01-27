Read full article on original website
Mary Lester Sears
Mary Lester Sears, 90, of Hillister, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will begin 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with a 3 p.m. burial in Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery in Pt. Neches, Texas. Officiating will be Brother Rusty West and Brother Dan Alphine. Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Morin, Neal Smith, Cody Tomplait, Cade Tomplait, Drake Tomplait, and Bron Melvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Tomplait and Randy Tomplait.
Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville
It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
Burkeville First Responders utilize Lucas Device, but sadly the patient died
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says he and his First Responders utilized their recently acquired ‘Lucas Device’ on a patient late Tuesday night. Sadly, however, the patient didn’t survive. Duckworth says it happened shortly before 10:00 and involved a woman in her late 20’s who had a history of drug abuse.
Accused Tyler County burglar arrested
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Armed NY man arrested after incidents at Catholic and Jewish sites in Beaumont
Beaumont Police have arrested a New York man following numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle near St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel, and investigators seized what they call an AR-15 style assault rifle and ammunition. The Beaumont Police Department says it responded to numerous reports of a suspicious...
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
Arrest Reports for 01/31/23
37037 CJ-2023-0032 FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL.
Jasper man drives truck through house in College Station
An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop sign in College Station...
JJHS Cheerleaders place high in Dallas competition
The Jasper Junior High School Cheerleaders & Flag Runners are back from competition in Dallas where they placed high among other teams that were competing. It was the 75th NCA High School National Championships which were held over the weekend in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Jasper brought home...
Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County
Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
Pantoja signs on with a Kansas school to play baseball
“He’s the best high school catcher I’ve ever coached”. Those were the words of Jasper Baseball Coach Steve Westbrook on Wednesday as senior Heath Pantoja signed a scholarship agreement to play baseball at Southwestern College, a private Methodist school located in Winfield, Kansas. Pantoja played all four...
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
Woman arrested in relation to fatal crash in September of 2022
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department reports that a woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in September of 2022. The crash occurred on LA Highway 6 in the Toledo Town Community and claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Hogan, of Hemphill, and severely injured his girlfriend and three children. Troopers said Denise Martone Stacy, 52, was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia westbound when she crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.
