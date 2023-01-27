Read full article on original website
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lufkin, Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes and three Lufkin student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Isaac Jones, football, SFA. Ryan Larson, football, Northwestern State. D’Marea Weaver, football, Sam Houston. Three Lufkin student-athletes also signed letters...
Henderson ISD on lockdown following possible threat
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has put all campuses on lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it has been notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. Henderson ISD...
Crews work to remedy downed, active powerline near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed powerline in Tyler’s Azalea District has work crews blocking off a portion of S. College Ave. and W. Charnwood Street. An electrician has informed KLTV that the powerline is still active. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.
VO TYLER TREES AND LIMBS
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks with some homeowners who have lost trees to the ice.
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day was hampered by Mother Nature for many East Texas schools who began rescheduling the signings, but Gilmer’s student athletes signed the dotted line, bad weather and all. Five Gilmer student-athletes have signed up to play college football. Braelyn Ward, Navarro. Omero Orona,...
New Martin House Children’s Advocacy facility in the works
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic disaster photo reflects on its 20th anniversary. This week marks two decades since the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, where seven crew members were killed. Twenty years later, we remember Columbia and a famous photo of one of the most devastating events in East Texas history, taken by a doctor from Tyler.
SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents met Monday and approved a mid-year salary increase for employees of the university, an increase to non-resident fees and an increase to university meal plans and housing. The board approved the use of $3.5 million for a six percent increase to...
WebXtra: Out-of-town service called in to Tyler for ice-affected fallen trees
20 years ago today: How the Hemphill community and NASA come together as one. The Director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, Vanessa Wyche, says NASA and this community are forever bonded together. "The community came out to help with the search and recovery, and helped not only with bringing food, but comfort and support," Wyche said.
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway during the severe weather conditions
East Texas Kitchen Care: The magical silver-cleaning hack
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities. "Our students range from 12 years old to retirees and everywhere in-between, so we love to see the kids. We love everybody that loves fishing like us," Gluszek said. Bass University will visit Athens again in 2024, so you can catch them then if you weren't able to make it this year. Their seminars are also available online at bassu.tv.
City of Tyler advises of possible ‘earthy’ taste to tap water
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is advising that due to certain circumstances residents may notice their tap water has a “earthy” flavor profile to it. “Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown,” city officials said in a statement. “All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine WTP. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards.”
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
WebXtra: SWEPCO gives update on power outages in Gregg County
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp's accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
Tyler police urge driver caution as power outages disable stoplights across city
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roads as the winter storm has caused intersection lights to go out across the city. “There are intersection lights are out everywhere. Pretty much all over the city,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
DPS Trooper struck by vehicle while assisting during accident on I-45 near Corsicana
CORSICANA, TEXAS (KWTX) - The Corsicana Police Department is asking the community to keep Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz in its prayers after he was struck by a driver while assisting during an accident on I-45 in Richland. DPS spokesman William Lockridge said the trooper was severely...
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ONCOR has reported over thousand active outages so far caused by the severe winter weather. Authorities are responding to multiple down tree lines intertwined with power cables causing outages all over Tyler. SWEPCO is reporting over 2,000 active outages with most of them coming out of Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon.
