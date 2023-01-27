ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Related
Daily Voice

Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County

Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say. Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 23 – January 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,594 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-6228. On January 29, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to the Peachtree Professional Center located at 10351 Southern Maryland...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects

(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning

Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

