Read full article on original website
Related
Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County
Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say. Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 23 – January 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,594 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 23-6228. On January 29, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to the Peachtree Professional Center located at 10351 Southern Maryland...
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office says driver was caught going 116 mph on Harry Byrd Highway
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was recently caught going 116 miles per hour on Harry Byrd Highway. According to the tweet from LCSO, the driver, only referred to as Lucas, was caught going more...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects
(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Evelin Sanchez Gomez, a missing 14-year-old from Aspen Hill. Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, January 30, 2023 at approximately 7 a.m., in...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WJLA
EMS responds after Charles Co. middle schooler ingests edibles in school bathroom: police
A middle school student fell ill Wednesday after ingesting edibles in the school bathroom, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. The 14-year-old took the edibles while a second student used a vaping device in the boy's bathroom at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, officers said, adding that the edibles may have contained THC.
Man charged with armed robbery of mail carrier in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 41-year-old Harold Barnes is accused of robbing a U.S. Postal carrier on Jan. 23.
Attempted Murder Suspect Out On Release Taken Back To Jail After Possessing Gun, Drugs
A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for an attempted murder case has been arrested after being caught armed with a handgun, which he is prohibited from using, officials say. Witnesses called for help after reportedly seeing an armed Travis William Robinson, 42, acting distraught and intoxicated in the 7400...
3 teens accused of using USB cord to steal car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three teenage boys after officers say the teens used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers stopped the stolen Kia in...
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
Police: Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Montgomery County shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he tried to kill another man on New Year's Day. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 to investigate a possible shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for the public's help to identify suspect in connection to southwest homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a southwest Baltimore homicide. Police say, on December 29, 2022, 25-year-old Clarence Adkins pulled up to The Dollar Plus Store on 2004 W. Pratt Street, parked his vehicle, and entered the store.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0