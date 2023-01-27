Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Goodwill in Tyler, Texas Will Not Accept These 24 Donations
As we move forward into the spring season, many of us will be looking to doing the somewhat cliche, but very useful, spring cleaning. In that cleaning, we'll run across some stuff that we don't need anymore or just want to get rid of to free up some space. While most will have a garage sale to earn some extra folding cash, others will just feel the need to donate those items to a charity. There are a plethora of places in East Texas to donate used items and all of them are perfect options to do so. One such organization is Goodwill. While they accept a long list of items, there are some items they will not take.
KLTV
WebXtra: Out-of-town service called in to Tyler for ice-affected fallen trees
20 years ago today: How the Hemphill community and NASA come together as one. The Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Vanessa Wyche, says NASA and this community are forever bonded together. “The community came out to help with the search and recovery, and helped not only with bringing food, but comfort and support,” Wyche said.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
KLTV
Crews work to remedy downed, active powerline near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed powerline in Tyler’s Azalea District has work crews blocking off a portion of S. College Ave. and W. Charnwood Street. An electrician has informed KLTV that the powerline is still active. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.
KLTV
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway
A downed powerline in Tyler’s Azalea District has work crews blocking off a portion of S. College Ave. and W. Charnwood Street. An electrician has informed KLTV that the powerline is still active. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks...
KLTV
Icy weather updates in Tyler
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
KLTV
City of Tyler advises of possible ‘earthy’ taste to tap water
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is advising that due to certain circumstances residents may notice their tap water has a “earthy” flavor profile to it. “Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown,” city officials said in a statement. “All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine WTP. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards.”
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony
Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
KLTV
Henderson ISD on lockdown following possible threat
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has put all campuses on lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it has been notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. Henderson ISD...
KLTV
Family escapes uninjured from RV after tree crushes it
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today a tree nearly crushed an RV in half with a family inside in Tyler. Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside. “My wife and my animals and I could walk away from an accident. It’s an...
Winter weather halts Meals on Wheels East Texas’ deliveries
UPDATE (1/21/2023) – Deliveries for Wednesday are suspended as well, Meals on Wheels East Texas announced. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meals on Wheels East Texas announced they will not be delivering meals on Tuesday due to weather. A threat of icy conditions has caused many East Texas school districts to have delayed starts or canceled […]
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
KLTV
WebXtra: SWEPCO gives update on power outages in Gregg County
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
More than 67,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 67,187 customers are reportedly without power as of 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
KLTV
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
KLTV
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody
UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
Comments / 0