Las Vegas, NV

Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch

By Neil Cooney
 6 days ago
This summer, Las Vegas will be cooling off with healthy smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and açai bowls from the valley’s first Pure Green location. Pure Green will open early this summer in suite 9 at 9850 S Maryland Parkway , in the retail center on the southeast corner of the East Silverado Ranch Boulevard intersection.

Pure Green offers a variety of cold-pressed juices, shots, and smoothies, plus açai bowls and steel-cut oatmeal bowls. Guests looking for a blast of superfood and flavor can try Heartbeet Shot, with beet, pomegranate, lime, and black pepper, or the Immunity Shot with Ginger and Lemon. Cold-pressed juices include the Melon Hydr8 ( watermelon, strawberry, filtered water, lime, probiotics, Himalayan salt ) and the Golden Girl ( pineapple, carrot, turmeric, lemon, ginger ).

Behind the location is José Arvide , a first time franchisee with Pure Green who comes to the table with twenty years of experience working in the health and wellness industry. Arvide says he sees Pure Green not just as a great product but at away to improve people’s lives.

“I’ve a big believer that with the right concept, you can change people’s minds, help people break bad habits,” Arvide said. “When you start being healthier, you feel better, you start achieving your goals, and you start being more diligent.”

Speaking of goals, Pure Green has set some big ones for Las Vegas. Arvide says the brand is looking to open five locations in the near term, with an overall goal of growing to ten or even twenty.

“We’re also going to be happy not only to help with health and wellness,” Arvide added, “but with jobs, offering competitive pay and a good lifestyle for our employees.”

Las Vegas’s first Pure Green will start construction soon, with an opening expected for late May or early June. In the meantime, follow @puregreen on Instagram.



