Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside

Alohana Acai Bowls is growing in San Diego’s North County. The go-to spot for healthy and abundant fruit bowls and smoothies will add another location in Oceanside and another mobile truck to their fleet.

Established in 2015 by Founders Pete McAfee and Robert O’Quinn , Alohana was born from a need to find healthy food while working on the road supporting the action sports industry. Alohana Acai Bowls gained traction filling the niche for fueling active lifestyles in San Diego and Orange County.

Alohana Acai Bowls now operates two locations in South Orange County and two North County storefronts in Vista and Carlsbad.

Co-founder Pete McAfee tells What Now San Diego their latest Alohana location in Oceanside will be similar to their Orange County model, adding espresso and coffee drinks plus light pastries to the menu. As always, the location will offer the familiar loaded acai bowls and smoothies with acai or pitaya sorbet base and fruit and granola toppings. Additional healthy add-ins like bee pollen, hemp seeds, and goji berries are available as well.

In addition to the new storefront, McAfee says they have three mobile trucks in operation for pop-ups and catering events and will add a fourth truck in the upcoming months.

Alohana Acai Bowls is projected to open in Oceanside in Spring 2023 . For now, get your acai fix by checking out their upcoming schedule on their Website .

