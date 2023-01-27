ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080ikl_0kSkPdGF00

Alohana Acai Bowls is growing in San Diego’s North County. The go-to spot for healthy and abundant fruit bowls and smoothies will add another location in Oceanside and another mobile truck to their fleet.

Established in 2015 by Founders Pete McAfee and Robert O’Quinn , Alohana was born from a need to find healthy food while working on the road supporting the action sports industry. Alohana Acai Bowls gained traction filling the niche for fueling active lifestyles in San Diego and Orange County.

Alohana Acai Bowls now operates two locations in South Orange County and two North County storefronts in Vista and Carlsbad.

Co-founder Pete McAfee tells What Now San Diego their latest Alohana location in Oceanside will be similar to their Orange County model, adding espresso and coffee drinks plus light pastries to the menu. As always, the location will offer the familiar loaded acai bowls and smoothies with acai or pitaya sorbet base and fruit and granola toppings. Additional healthy add-ins like bee pollen, hemp seeds, and goji berries are available as well.

In addition to the new storefront, McAfee says they have three mobile trucks in operation for pop-ups and catering events and will add a fourth truck in the upcoming months.

Alohana Acai Bowls is projected to open in Oceanside in Spring 2023 . For now, get your acai fix by checking out their upcoming schedule on their Website .



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

What's Ahead for San Diego's Winter Weather?

Maybe it was nature’s way of giving us a white Christmas just a little late. The holiday was more than a month ago but San Diego County’s mountains have tree tops glistening and snow falling. And over the next couple of days there are sure to be plenty...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
695
Followers
384
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy