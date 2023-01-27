Boichik Bagels Is Coming to Santa Clara This Summer

According to a recent Instagram post , Bay Area favorite Boichik Bagels is opening a new outpost at 2050 Wyatt Drive this summer, setting up shop near Mendocino Farms, The Habit Burger Grill, and Teriyaki Madness.

The Berkeley-based bagel shop is known for its “legit NY-style bagels,” often referred to as the best in the Bay Area. In-shop, guests have the option to customize a bagel sandwich or choose from the ‘Boichik Favorites,’ including one option with nova lox and chive cream cheese, and another topped with whitefish salad, tomato, and cucumber. Drinks include an iced chocolate malt coffee concoction and stonefruit tea.

Boichik currently has a location in Berkeley and a shop in Palo Alto, as well as a bagel factory underway in West Berkeley that’s predicted to open in February, but there seems to be more to come. Owner Emily Winston tells SFGATE , “I’m definitely not done signing retail leases yet… Ideally, I want to get to where everywhere in the bay, within 20 minutes or so, you’d be able to get to a Boichik.”

Stay tuned to the company’s Instagram page for more news on its Santa Clara debut.

Photo: Official

