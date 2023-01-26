ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

NASA spies Martian rocks that look just like a teddy bear

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1ErS_0kSkPPqx00

Scientists studying the surface of Mars recently found a piece of the rocky planet smiling back at them.

In an image shared Jan. 25 by The University of Arizona (UA), what appears to be the face of an enormous Martian teddy bear — complete with two beady eyes, a button nose and an upturned mouth — grins at the camera of NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). According to UA, this photo of an uncanny assortment of geological formations was snapped on Dec. 12, 2022, as the MRO cruised roughly 156 miles (251 kilometers) above the Red Planet.

What's really going on here? It's likely just a broken-up hill in the center of an ancient crater, according to a statement posted to UA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera blog.

"There's a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head)," the statement reads. "The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater."

Viewers may see a bear's face emerge from a collection of dusty rocks and crevices thanks to a phenomenon called pareidolia , a psychological tendency that leads people to find significance in random images or sounds.

Related stories

Listen to a Martian dust storm engulf the Perseverance rover in eerie, world-first audio recording

See Mars 'peek out' from behind the moon in stunning eclipse photo

Colossal 'planet killer' asteroid sparked mega-tsunami on Mars, and now we know where it landed

Space provides endless fodder for pareidolia. Take this nebula (a random outflow of gas and dust) that sort of looks like the city-smashing monster Godzilla , or this Martian rock formation that NASA briefly mistook for the meeping Muppet Beaker .

Both Beaker and the newly discovered Martian teddy bear were imaged by HiRISE, which is one of six science instruments on board the MRO. HiRISE has been snapping pictures of the Red Planet from orbit since 2006 and, according to UA, is the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet.

More incredible images — and perhaps more cuddly-wuddly faces — surely await just over the Martian horizon.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
msn.com

The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important

Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
LiveScience

LiveScience

111K+
Followers
7K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy