Bedding in a bag for people who hate buying sheets separately (it's me, I'm people)

If you're shopping around for new sheets (arguably the best adulting buy) then you already know how much sleep stuff there is to check off your list. Fitted sheets, flat sheets, bed skirts, duvet inserts, pillows, shams — and that's before thinking about fabrics, colors, and styles. What seemed like a fun experience of selecting a stylish new bedding set for your dorm or very first apartment has turned into a stressful hunt.

But don't let it keep you up at night, because there is an easy way to get all your sleep essentials in one package. Literally, it's called bedding-in-a-bag. And it's as simple and convenient as it sounds. No need to color-match your bed sheets to your shams, these one-hit wonders are designed so you can have a beautifully ready-made bed in an instant.

They're often great value for money too since they're cheaper, and *much* easier than buying all of your bedding separately. After you've picked a new mattress , all you have to do is choose one bundle and you're done. Phew!

6 bed-in-a-bag sets

1. Brooklinen Classic Move-In Bundle

The best bed-in-a-bag bundle

Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Material: 100% cotton

Included : Comforter, 2 pillows, duvet cover, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 4 pillowcases

Colors: 5

+ Mix and match

+ Amazing quality

+ OEKO-TEX® Certified

- More expensive

With everything you need and more, Brooklinen's move-in set comes in a choice of fabrics, colors, styles, and sizes. You can personalize the pack and get the sleep set-up of your dreams in just a few clicks. All you're missing now is a new mattress — and maybe a protector.

2. Soft Essentials 8-piece Bed-in-a-Bag

Best value bed-in-a-bag

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king,

Material: 100% polyester microfiber

Included: Box-quilted comforter, 2 shams, flat sheet, fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases, and bed skirt

Colors: 8

+ Simple

+ Easy care

+ Great price

- Not eco-friendly

If you're off to college and need a set that has it all, then this bed-in-a-bag pick from Soft Essentials is just the ticket. You can throw it in the wash as many times as you need (just don't bring it home for mom to do) and it'll last you through every semester.

3. Wayfair Basics Lightweight Bed-In-A-Bag Set

Best cheap bed-in-a bag

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king

Material: 100% polyester microfiber

Included: Comforter, 2 shams, flat sheet, fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases, and bed skirt

Colors: 6

+ OEKO-TEX certified

+ Easy care

+ Super cheap

- Not the most durable

Okay, so you've moved out and invested in the mattress of your dreams as your first "adult" purchase. But now you've spent all your money before buying a bedding set to go with it. Don't freak. This bed-in-a-bag has everything you need for now, and it costs just $40. You can splurge on some luxury sheets next month maybe.

4. Parachute Linen Bed Bundle

Best luxury bed-in-a-bag

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Material: 100% European flax

Included: Fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases, duvet cover, duvet insert, and 2 pillows

Colors: 11

+ Mix and match

+ Amazing quality

+ OEKO-TEX certified

- An investment

For those who can only sleep in hotel-standard bedding, but hate spending too much time color-matching sheets and choosing the perfect pillow , this is the set for you. I've picked out the linen duvet cover option here — because it's the best, duh — but there are other fabric options, too.

5. Breeze Sheet Set & Breeze Duvet Cover

Best eco-friendly bed-in-a-bag

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Material: TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell

Included: Fitted sheet, flat sheet, 2 pillowcases, and duvet cover

Colors: 10

+ Chic stripe designs

+ Vegan silk

+ Fully biodegradable and compostable

- Comforter add-on separately

Unfortunately, most bed-in-a-bags include polyester sheets *insert sad face emoji.* This usually comes down to cost. Well, these super soft and incredibly eco-friendly eucalyptus sheets from Buffy are the sustainable set your eco-conscious heart has been looking for. You'll have to add on the comforter though, sorry!

6. Simply Clean Pleated Bed in a Bag - Serta

Best textured bed in a bag

Sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King,

Material: 100% polyester

Included: Comforter, 2 shams, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases

Colors: 6

+ Super chic

+ Easy care

+ Great price

- Not eco-friendly

Most bed-in-a-bag bundles look pretty boring — which is fine for the minimalists or "white sheets only" Scandi lovers. But what if you want some stripes or patterns in your life? This chic pleated bundle is the perfect elevated basic to inject some texture into your room. Trust me, no one would guess you grabbed it from Target for so cheap!

How to choose the best bed in a bag for you

These handy bags may come with everything you need but there are still a few considerations you'll need to make:

Size: It may sound silly but make sure you select the right size! In addition to buying sheets that match bed size — twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, or California king — you will need to take the depth of your mattress into consideration. If you have a different mattress size to your comforter, you'll also need to make sure you look into a bedding-in-a-bag set that you're able to mix and match.

It may sound silly but make sure you select the right size! In addition to buying sheets that match bed size — twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, or California king — you will need to take the depth of your mattress into consideration. If you have a different mattress size to your comforter, you'll also need to make sure you look into a bedding-in-a-bag set that you're able to mix and match. Material: Most bedding-in-a-bag bundles are made of microfiber or polyester. This is because they're designed with value in mind. Other fabrics tend to be more expensive and are needed to be bought separately. If you do get a choice in bedding materials, do your research to see which is best for your tastes and needs. We have a handy guide on choosing the perfect pillow if you're interested. Want your bedding to get Mother Nature’s seal of approval? Keep an eye out for sheets with Fair Trade, Oeko-Tek, or GOTS certifications.

Most bedding-in-a-bag bundles are made of microfiber or polyester. This is because they're designed with value in mind. Other fabrics tend to be more expensive and are needed to be bought separately. If you do get a choice in bedding materials, do your research to see which is best for your tastes and needs. We have a handy guide on choosing the perfect pillow if you're interested. Want your bedding to get Mother Nature’s seal of approval? Keep an eye out for sheets with Fair Trade, Oeko-Tek, or GOTS certifications. Cost: Bedding-in-a-bag bundles can range from being arguably cheap to more luxurious. Are you buying one for convenience or because you're on a budget? Either way, they all tend to be cheaper than buying all of your bedding separately.

(Image credit: Parachute )

What is bedding-in-a-bag?

Typically containing everything you need for a ready-made bed, bed-in-a-bag sets often include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two shams, two pillowcases, two pillows, and a comforter (or duvet insert and cover). It's a conveniently packaged bedding set designed to take to college or when you move into a new home. They're also perfect for the people who hate the hassle that comes with buying all new sheets separately, aka me.