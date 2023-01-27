Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Man Dies After Being Shot in Parking Lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday just after 10:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 1000 block of Geneva Rd. While officers responded to the scene, gunshot victim Demetrius Alexander Williams arrived at a nearby hospital. Williams would die in spite of life-saving measures being performed. It was learned that Williams had been shot in a parking lot at 1800 Geneva Rd.
abc45.com
Body found at Ledford Middle School
Ashley Pugh planned to drop her daughter off early today at Ledford Middle School, but when she arrived a staff member told her about a change of plans. “I rolled the window down and he's like schools canceled today they just sent out the announcement and I'm like hu,” said Ledford Middle School Parent Ashley Pugh.
abc45.com
Gun found on Glenn High School Campus
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies said a Glenn High School student brought a gun onto campus today. The student was detained and transported to a juvenile detention center. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said nobody was hurt during the incident. This is a developing story.
abc45.com
One Dead, Two in Critical Condition After Liberty Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 5:18 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1254 N. Liberty Street. After arriving on-scene, officers located 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. with a gunshot wound. Rice would die from his injuries even with life-saving measures. Two more victims would be hospitalized from this shooting. A 17-year-old juvenile victim was transported by Forsyth County EMS and is in critical condition. Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, was taken in by friends and is also currently in critical condition.
abc45.com
Reidsville Police K9 gets Body Armor
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department’s K9 officer Elo has received a very generous donation. Elo now owns a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Elo’s vest contribution was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Announces New Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City officials announced that Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. will be promoted to Winston-Salem’s new police chief. Effective immediately, this appointment will be followed up with a formal swearing in ceremony at a later date. Penn was selected from four finalists, including Assistant Police Chief...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff MacIntosh talks violence and housing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff Macintosh has had his pulse on the city for the past ten years. He's hanging it up after his current term expires, but Macintosh knows there is still work to be done in the meantime. “We’re no different than any other community...
abc45.com
North Carolina A&T celebrates the 63rd anniversary of the A&T Four
Greensboro — To kick off Black History Month, North Carolina A&T held a breakfast ceremony and wreath laying to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the A&T Four, the four freshmen men who started the Sit-in Movement. On February 1 1960 , Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, David Richmond and Ezell...
abc45.com
Novant Health launches new food pantry program
Winston-Salem, NC — Novant Health has officially launched Novant Health Nourishes, a campaign designed to help those who are facing food insecurity. According to Second Harvest Food Bank there are roughly 13% of residents in Guilford and Forsyth County are food insecure. With the recent cost of inflation many people across the United States are experiencing food insecurities.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Dash Unveil 2023 Field Staff
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash have announced their field staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Guillermo Quiroz will make his debut as Manager, alongside Pitching Coach John Ely, and Hitting Coach Jason Krizan. Carson Wooten returns as the Athletic Trainer, Logan Jones has also been hired as the team’s Performance Coach.
abc45.com
2023 FNR Bojangles Scholar Athlete of the Year Winner
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Forsyth County high school athlete is getting recognized for his accomplishments on and off the playing field. Kevin Cole II is a senior, multi-sport athlete at Mount Tabor High School. The 18-year-old is a member of several academic groups including the National Honor Society and gives back to the community on a regular basis. He also participated in a cancer research internship with Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center.
abc45.com
Wake Forest Announces 2023 Football Schedule
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Demon Deacon nation can begin planning for another highly-anticipated football season. Coming off an exciting 8-5 record in 2022, this energy can still be felt across Wake Forest and the larger community. The Atlantic Coast Conference also made it official that Wake Forest’s spring game will...
