ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Habitat for Humanity among 20 organizations endorsing Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment

By ALEX EDWARDS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8VbD_0kSkOURl00
Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver has endorsed a campaign seeking to build affordable housing on the land of the now defunct Park Hill Golf Course. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver)

A ballot measure encouraging Denver voters to allow the city to relinquish a perpetual conservation easement on the Park Hill Golf Course to allow for redevelopment picked up a number of endorsements in the days since Denver City Council members voted to put it on the April 4 ballot.

Wednesday, the campaign "Yes for Parks and Homes" officially launched after council approved the rezoning of park land, the development agreement and the creation of five metro districts. Council also approved sending the question to the voters of Denver, as required by initiated ordinance 301.

The campaign launched with 20 endorsements from housing, environmental and civic organizations serving the Denver area. One of those 20 is the Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity.

"We are facing short and long term crises with our affordable housing shortage and climate change," Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver CEO Heather Lafferty said in a news release. "Repurposing a defunct golf course into an actual community asset where people can afford to live should be everyone's priority."

Lafferty called the project the future of Denver.

The defunct Park Hill Golf Course has sat largely vacant for years. In 2019, Westside Investment Partners, LLC purchased the land for $24 million. Plans to redevelop it have so far been thwarted because of the perpetual conservation easement, which forbids redevelopment of the land.

The development plans approved by the city call for 550 units of affordable housing, a grocery store and nearly 100 acres of park space to the North Park Hill neighborhood.

"Governor Polis’ State of the State address underscored that affordable housing is the defining challenge of this generation," Stefka Fanchi, the CEO of Elevation Community Land Trust, said. "Voting to lift the conservation easement creates thousands of new housing units."

According to a Yes for Parks and Homes news release, the conservation easement and the private ownership of the land means it has never been open space.

Other organizations endorsing the redevelopment ballot measure include the Black Business Initiative, Butterfly Pavilion, Denver New Liberals and the Volunteers of America National Services and several others.

Ballots begin mailing March 13 and the last day to vote is April 4, according to the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Mayor candidate Chris Hansens seeks audit of city programs as one solution to homelessness

Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen, a state legislator, on Monday unveiled what he described as an "attainable, results driven approach" to solving his city's homelessness crisis, which he said is beset by a sense of defeatism and aimlessness. Hansen's plan centers on auditing the city's programs and veering away from what he called Denver's seemingly "aimless and defeatist" approach to homelessness. Almost 7,000 people are homeless in metro Denver, and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's city council decriminalizes jaywalking

To use the crosswalk or to jaywalk — that is the question. And it's a question the Denver's city council took seriously during meeting on Monday, when the councilmembers decided to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in a, 10-3 vote. Critics of the bill said it sends the wrong...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Democrats in Louisville-based House District 12 choose Kyle Brown to replace Tracey Bernett

Colorado's spot as second in the nation to have a majority-women legislature ended just three weeks into the 2023 session, when a Democratic House District 12 vacancy committee Saturday selected Kyle Brown of Louisville to replace Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville. Brown won on the first ballot. The district, which is based in Boulder County, includes the communities of Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather update: Another day of single-digit temps spark school, organization closings, DIA delays

11:00 a.m.: Flightaware is reporting 177 delays and 103 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of 11 a.m. A handful of schools and organizations in the Denver metro area and in northern Colorado have announced closures and delays on Monday as temperatures are expected to again remain in the single-digits, according to the National Weather Service. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident

Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado officials for driver caution after 'alarming' uptick in struck-by crashes

On a snowy early morning last week, Colorado State Patrol trooper Cameron Gill was on the scene of a one-car crash in the Denver metro area. Not a minute after exiting his vehicle to speak to another first responder on scene, a vehicle smashed into the back of Gill’s patrol vehicle. The driver had disregarded pre-warning devices set up a quarter of a mile ahead of the crash in the westbound lanes of C470 at Santa Fe Drive. Attempting to pass other vehicles, the driver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge said Friday. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke first found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy