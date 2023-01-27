ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod

Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Tony Snell signs with G League team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player Tony Snell is on to his seventh NBA organization. The forward signed with the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. Originally a first-round pick out of UNM by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 draft, Snell has also spent time with the Bucks, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

