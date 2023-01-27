Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
LeBron James Tweaks Jayson Tatum Over No-Call With IG Post
The All-Star duo went back and forth on Instagram after Saturday night’s controversial play. After the Celtics escaped with a 125–121 overtime victory over the Lakers on Saturday night, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum engaged in some banter on Instagram following the controversial no-call at the end of regulation that had the NBA world abuzz.
WWLP 22News
Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod
Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
WWLP 22News
Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event
Paolo Banchero’s rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year’s draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year’s Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.
WWLP 22News
Pat Riley: Kareem never had potential, ‘only greatness’
Pat Riley remembers just about every detail surrounding the events of Dec. 29, 1961. It was a cold night in Schenectady, New York. A little snowy, the roads a little icy. And when the bus carrying the opposing team from New York City arrived, all of Riley’s Linton High teammates peered out the window.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
