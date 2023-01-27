ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Suncor benzene release ends up in Sand Creek

By SCOTT WEISER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46J98p_0kSkNw0C00
FILE PHOTO: The Suncor Energy Inc. refinery plant at 5801 Brighton Blvd. in Commerce City.  COURTESY OF SUNCOR ENERGY

Suncor released potentially unhealthy levels of benzene into Sand Creek after a December refinery fire, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

After the two fires that injured two employees at Suncor’s Commerce City refinery, the company shut down the plant for repairs caused by extreme cold weather and for maintenance. Subsequent water quality monitoring discovered benzene in the plant’s wastewater system and in Sand Creek.

Suncor reported levels of benzene in the effluent that exceeded its 5 micrograms per liter (µ/L) permit allowance by 40% on Jan. 4 at 7µ/L and 80% on Jan. 5 at 9µ/L.

Testing by Suncor on Jan. 6 showed benzene levels at 20% of the permit limit, at 1 µ/L, according to a report to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

“Even during these so-called shutdown conditions, we remain concerned about the continuous poisoning of the air we breathe and the water we drink,” said Olga González, Executive Director of Cultivando, an Adams County nonprofit that focuses on the health needs of the Latino community. ”In our community, the pollution emitted from the Suncor oil refinery has cost families unpaid time away from work to take their sick children to hospital visits.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection agency lists benzene as cancer-causing, and sets the acceptable level of benzene in drinking water at 5 µ/L or lower.

According to regulations, because Sand Creek flows into South Platte River — which is used as a drinking water source by communities downstream — municipal water systems were notified of the contamination by Suncor as a precaution, according to the report.

Benzene is a highly flammable colorless liquid at room temperature that occurs naturally in oil formations. Benzene is lighter than water and evaporates into the air very quickly. As a vapor, it is heavier than air and can collect in low-lying areas like basements, which presents an explosion hazard at higher concentrations.

Neither Suncor nor the Colorado Department of Health and Environment responded to requests for comment, and details of the spill, before press time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says

Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's city council decriminalizes jaywalking

To use the crosswalk or to jaywalk — that is the question. And it's a question the Denver's city council took seriously during meeting on Monday, when the councilmembers decided to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in a, 10-3 vote. Critics of the bill said it sends the wrong...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather update: Another day of single-digit temps spark school, organization closings, DIA delays

11:00 a.m.: Flightaware is reporting 177 delays and 103 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of 11 a.m. A handful of schools and organizations in the Denver metro area and in northern Colorado have announced closures and delays on Monday as temperatures are expected to again remain in the single-digits, according to the National Weather Service. ...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy