BBC

Ukraine war: Russia planning 24 February offensive, Ukrainian defence minister says

Ukraine's defence minister has said Russia is preparing a major new offensive, and warned that it could begin as soon as 24 February. Oleksii Reznikov said Moscow had amassed thousands of troops and could "try something" to mark the anniversary of the initial invasion last year. The attack would also...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear

Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
BBC

Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark

Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.

