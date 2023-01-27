Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Houston Chronicle
North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill advancing in North Carolina's Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes, defying the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it. Sponsors of the bill, approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee, say...
Comments / 0