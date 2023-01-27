ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say. Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Brighter Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
HAUBSTADT, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another round of winter hits

(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville. Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene. Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing. Many schools across the Tri-State...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Community Policy