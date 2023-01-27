Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost. Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost. It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to...
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
14news.com
Renovations almost complete after pipe burst at Ark Crisis Children’s Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More classrooms are almost ready to open at Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville. It’s been over five weeks since the pipes burst, damaging three of their classrooms. ”In order to get a room to look better, you have to destroy it completely,” said...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
14news.com
Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say. Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
14news.com
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
Popular Daviess County, KY BBQ Food Truck Has New Permanent Spot
After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.
14news.com
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
14news.com
Brighter Skies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
14news.com
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville. Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene. Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing. Many schools across the Tri-State...
Michaels comes to Owensboro with crafty grand opening
Owensboro will be celebrating the opening of a new craft store this weekend.
Dog Walkers Needed With Overcrowding Crisis at Daviess County, Kentucky Animal Shelter
With an overabundance of dogs, the Daviess County Animal Shelter needs dog walkers immediately. It's also a great way for shelter dogs to learn to walk on a leash before finding their furver home. Here's how to apply for their dog handling program. Shelter workers have their hands full tending...
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Madisonville coffee venture expands with Hopkinsville’s Campfire Roasters
A family-owned coffee business in Western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna Grace graduated from Liberty University...
