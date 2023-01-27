LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County Deputy saved himself when a tractor-trailer slid out of control towards him. It happened the night of Jan. 29 on I-44 as the deputy was responding to another crash. Deputy William Blankenship jumped over a cable barrier in the middle of the interstate to get out of the way of an oncoming semi. He said if he hadn’t moved, he easily could have been crushed.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO