Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday. One of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper's still coming back?. Springfield Police Department focuses on community policing; NAACP says its a step in the right direction. The Springfield Police Department focuses on working with the community.
KYTV
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday. The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Justin M. Barker, 33, of Springfield. Investigators said the officers contacted Barker in...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department focuses on community policing; NAACP says its a step in the right direction
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department focuses on working with the community. “We want to have a positive interaction with not only kids but anybody in the community that we can,” Major Stacey Parton says. He says that looks a lot of different ways, from showing up...
KYTV
Wintery weather across the Ozarks doesn’t stop delivery drivers and postal workers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The winter blast is keeping an icy grip on the roadways around the Ozarks. While crews are working to keep the streets clear driving conditions haven’t improved. But that hasn’t stopped drivers from delivering goods and services. “The world doesn’t stop just because it...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Ways to save on prescription drugs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to a government website, some drugs increased by more than 500% in 2022. 18 million Americans say they can no longer afford their medication. The Inflation Reduction Act now requires manufacturers to pay rebates to Medicare for part D drugs whose prices went up more...
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
KYTV
Lawrence County deputy’s patrol car hit in icy crash on I-44
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County Deputy saved himself when a tractor-trailer slid out of control towards him. It happened the night of Jan. 29 on I-44 as the deputy was responding to another crash. Deputy William Blankenship jumped over a cable barrier in the middle of the interstate to get out of the way of an oncoming semi. He said if he hadn’t moved, he easily could have been crushed.
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
KYTV
MARIJUANA CASES EXPUNGED: Greene County’s circuit clerk explains timeframe
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Those with marijuana convictions in Missouri anxiously wait for them to be expunged. It’s possible because voters passed Amendment 3 in November. So far, Greene County has only two expungement cases completed. Other Missouri counties have already finished hundreds or even a thousand cases.
KYTV
Recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries to get same zoning restrictions in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri dispensaries can start selling recreational marijuana as early as Monday, February 6. The state has until then to accept or reject applications from the medical marijuana dispensaries that want to expand their services to the recreational side. Chip Sheppard, the attorney for nine of the...
KYTV
Dallas County Health Department giving away free Narcan
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Health Department received more than 40 packs of Narcan to reduce overdose deaths. “This is a program through the Missouri Institute of Mental Health. It provides Narcan free for individuals or first responders or anyone that wants it,” said Cheryl Eversole, the Health Administrator in Dallas County.
KYTV
Springfield city leaders decide new marijuana zoning rules
KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports.
KYTV
Auto shops across the Ozarks staying busy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and slick roads go hand in hand across the Ozarks. Unfortunately, so do slippery roads and some accidents that can lead to a trip to an auto body shop. Before Sunday, Devin Wolansky, owner of Ozark Body Works, says his shop was staying busy enough.
KYTV
City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports. Lawrence County deputy’s patrol car hit in icy crash on I-44 Urgent care wait times are down at CoxHealth in Springfield.
Comments / 0