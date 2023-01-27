ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Alisha Lynn Gaines. She’s 31-years-old. Gaines is wanted on two felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft. The charges date back to June last year. Investigators say she’s known to change her appearance. Gaines is bald in her most recent booking photo provided by Springfield police.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Ways to save on prescription drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to a government website, some drugs increased by more than 500% in 2022. 18 million Americans say they can no longer afford their medication. The Inflation Reduction Act now requires manufacturers to pay rebates to Medicare for part D drugs whose prices went up more...
KYTV

Lawrence County deputy’s patrol car hit in icy crash on I-44

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County Deputy saved himself when a tractor-trailer slid out of control towards him. It happened the night of Jan. 29 on I-44 as the deputy was responding to another crash. Deputy William Blankenship jumped over a cable barrier in the middle of the interstate to get out of the way of an oncoming semi. He said if he hadn’t moved, he easily could have been crushed.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

KYTV

Dallas County Health Department giving away free Narcan

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Health Department received more than 40 packs of Narcan to reduce overdose deaths. “This is a program through the Missouri Institute of Mental Health. It provides Narcan free for individuals or first responders or anyone that wants it,” said Cheryl Eversole, the Health Administrator in Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Auto shops across the Ozarks staying busy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and slick roads go hand in hand across the Ozarks. Unfortunately, so do slippery roads and some accidents that can lead to a trip to an auto body shop. Before Sunday, Devin Wolansky, owner of Ozark Body Works, says his shop was staying busy enough.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field

City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

