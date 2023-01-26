ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles sanitation vehicle strikes and kills person believed to have been homeless

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDVqH_0kSkNSiW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHr3W_0kSkNSiW00
A person was struck and killed by a Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation vehicle Wednesday morning in Sherman Oaks, according to police. Above, a sanitation truck in 2022. (Matthew Ballinger / Los Angeles Times)

A person who was believed to be homeless was struck and killed by a Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation vehicle Wednesday morning in Sherman Oaks, according to police.

Los Angeles police responded around 11:45 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle in the 15000 block of Burbank Boulevard, a residential area near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the site and cooperated with investigators.

The truck was identified as a trash collection vehicle that was in service at the time.

"This is a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the loved ones of the individual, as well as to our driver, who is currently in crisis counseling," the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, which oversees the sanitation bureau, wrote in an emailed statement. "This is an open investigation, and we will provide more information when we can."

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman both identified the vehicle as a city sanitation truck and suggested in written statements that the victim was homeless.

"Unhoused Angelenos are dying on our streets every day," Bass said. "Our work to bring unhoused Angelenos inside is a matter of life or death — which is why our office is treating this crisis like the emergency that it is."

Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks on the City Council, said Wednesday's death "comes on the heels of the passing of three individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the area in recent days, due to a range of causes about which we are still awaiting complete details."

"These are lives that mattered and we express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals," Raman said.

The death also comes less than two months after a sanitation truck struck and killed a pedestrian in San Pedro, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported .

The incident remains under investigation by the LAPD.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 11

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

I live in Southern California and they drive like hell, and I bet this isn't the first time that it's happened. May that person rest in peace.

Reply
5
speakmymind
4d ago

And all of a sudden that homeless now dead person has family & friends with their leaders wanting money🤔

Reply
5
theRealest
4d ago

Family suddenly going to surface saying how much they cared🙄🙄💯money

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night. LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting, California's sixth mass shooting of the year, happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses

A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
515K+
Followers
79K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy