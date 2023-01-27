ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Reptile dumping on the rise as owners can't afford to take care of their pets

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgJCM_0kSkN9HC00

A lot of people like their pets furry and some like them are a little more slimy or scaly, like reptiles.

Animal experts say due to the costs of taking care of these animals people are dumping them. They're leaving them for dead.

"I hear people say stuff like, 'I’m moving, and I can’t take care of this dragon.' It’s probably because the dragon isn’t feeling good so they can’t afford their vet bill. Some people say my kids just don’t play with it anymore. That’s a really big one," Dragon Smart Owner Alonna Geerts said.

Geerts owns Dragon Smart , a pet store in McMinnville. They sell and rescue all types of exotic pets.

"We've gotten parakeets dropped off at our door in a tiny cage. We get calls all the time about picking up reptiles and a bunch of exotics to help rescue them," Geertes said.

She said more people want exotic pets but are shedding the responsibility. The last case she dealt with was a few weeks ago.

Geerts and her husband were called in by a landlord to remove neglected reptiles from a home.

"I was looking around like, 'Oh my gosh.' There was some unfortunately deceased," Geerts said.

She also had a neglected Bearded Dragon dropped off, too. The little guy was left outside in the cold in a small cage at a Petsmart.

"When he chews it takes him a long time. Bearded dragons have sharp teeth. He doesn't have any," Geerts said.

She said a Good Samaritan drove the little guy from Hendersonville to the shop to give him a fighting chance.

"When he didn’t have proper UVB. His joints got really soft and started deforming, so they’re stuck like this. He’s never going to go back to normal," Geerts said.

Geerts thinks if you want an exotic pet do the research on it. She said knows it comes at a cost.

She said to be a responsible and loving parent.

"If you can’t take care of your animal, reach out to someone that can and who is knowledgeable about that," Geerts said.

Alonna said in the year they have been operating, they’ve rescued hundreds of animals. She's also been able to provide great homes for them.

She said the recent bearded dragon they rescued doesn’t have a name. In fact, she likes to wait to get to know their personality first.

"I still have a little faith that we can bring him back a little bit," Geerts said.

