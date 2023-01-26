Read full article on original website
EatingWell
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
EatingWell
Beet & Fonio Salad with Spicy Pickled Carrots
As a kid, summer vacation visits to my grandparents always meant exciting food experiences. At their home, they ate a grain called fonio. Where I grew up, in Dakar, you couldn't find this grain—so I vividly remember the few times I encountered its nutty, earthy flavor. Many years later, as a young chef in New York City, I looked for inspiration in my food memories. Although I had gone decades without tasting fonio, it was the grain that distinctly took me back to my childhood.
TODAY.com
The surprising health benefits of potatoes, according to a dietitian
The hearty and reliable potato has been an inexpensive and beloved side dish for hundreds of years. Through the centuries, the potato has been transformed into many forms, like fries, chips, tots and mashes. And although many preparations of the spud include excess fat and sodium, the potato on its own is a nutritious and versatile vegetable.
1-Pot Chicken Stew Recipe
There's no denying that one-pot dishes are the bees knees. Not only are these types of recipes easy to make, but they also make cleanup much more manageable — because who wants to spend all evening washing pots and pans? This dish is packed with filling ingredients, starting with chicken thighs. It's also a great way to get your serving of veggies, thanks to the celery, carrots, onion, and baby potatoes. Of course, a delicious combination of spices also adds plenty of flavor to the chicken and veggies, so this dish is anything but boring.
OpenClassActions.com
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
The Fast Food Side Cardiologists Say You Should Never Order Again Because It’s So Bad For Your Heart: Cheese Curds
Along with various other factors like your activity level and blood pressure, your diet plays a central role in your cardiovascular health. While cooking for yourself at home using nutrient-packed, antioxidant-rich whole foods is always the best way...
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging
We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
14 Substitutes for Eggs That Totally Work
Out of eggs? No need to rush to the store—there’s very likely a suitable substitute for eggs in your kitchen already. Read on for 14 clever ideas.
