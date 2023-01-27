Read full article on original website
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1
Judge to determine if Oxford school employees will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuits. Should Oxford Community School defendants be dismissed from all civil lawsuits related to the deadly November 2021 school shooting?. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a former police...
The Saginaw Co Zoo Asking for Paper Products
Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan. Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure...
Another brisk day before a few snow showers Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although today has been slightly warmer than Tuesday, you’ll want to keep the same cold weather gear you had yesterday with you today! This Wednesday’s weather remains dry and quiet overall, then our next chance to see a few flakes fly is on Thursday afternoon. For anyone hoping for more snow, this isn’t expected to bring much to Mid-Michigan, but it should be able to put a light fresh coat of snow on top of what we already have!
February marks the start of Black History Month
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played...
Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Michigan’s Presidential Primary Elections may move up
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Presidential Primary Election is likely moving up. The Michigan House of Representatives approved a proposal to move the Presidential Primary to Feb. 27, but more work needs to be done before it takes effect in time for the 2024 election. The fight over Michigan’s...
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
A bit warmer Thursday, a chance for snow showers returns
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cold week around Mid-Michigan and while it won’t be improving drastically, we may get a slight break on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be a little bit warmer as we enter the second half of the workweek but don’t expect that to stick around too long. We see another drop in temps quickly behind a warmer day tomorrow, and we’ll also have our next chance of snow showers returning too.
Slick roads remain Monday, staying cold
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last handful of days have seen snowy weather make a much-awaited return to Mid-Michigan! The perfect timing of that lined up with Snowfest too. Some light snow still remains this morning, but the main takeaway are snowy and icy roads remaining through today. Colder weather also resides through much of this week, making it feel a lot more like winter after the “warmer” January we’ve had.
Michigan bill could offer tax breaks for donating blood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is no secret organizations like The American Red Cross and hospitals across the country are looking for more blood donors. In Michigan, you could get some tax breaks for donating blood. That is if a newly introduced bill passes. Democratic State Representative Rachel Hood proposed...
Local organizations work to solve veteran homelessness
Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A plastics company will pay to clean up PFAS contamination around its former facility in southeastern Michigan. This settlement could lay the groundwork for the more than 200 other PFAS-contaminated sites across the state, including dozens in mid-Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a settlement...
Carrollton Twp police chief dies
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A community is in mourning after its police chief, who also served as township director, died on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Carrollton Township Police department announced Police Chief Craig Oatten’s death in a Facebook post on Monday after a two year battle with cancer.
Carrollton Twp holds meeting following death of police chief
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Carrollton Township Board of Trustees held their first meeting following the death of Police Chief Craig Oatten, who also served as the township director. “It’s going to be hard to fill Craig’s shoes and we’re going to do our best to make him...
