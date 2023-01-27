Read full article on original website
Winter Sports are Almost Over, Airport of the Year, Valentines Romance | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
45th Annual Prescott Valley Days Theme Contest
The 45th annual Prescott Valley Days is coming May 11th-May 14th, 2023. This fun carnival-style event is filled with rides, music, arts, and crafts, a parade, and more! This year needs a theme! In the past we’ve seen superheroes and hippie fun, now it’s your turn to tell the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce what you think this year’s theme should be!
Pile Burns Begins Feb 1 in the Prescott Basin
Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received over the last few days as they look to complete debris pile burns in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start today Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, February 28,...
Findlay Toyota Center Welcomes Happy Together Tour to Prescott Valley
2023 will mark the 14th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The Happy Together Tour. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade stops at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ on July 12, 2023, with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ’60s and ’70s – an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes.
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at BackBurner Family Restaurant
The BackBurner Family Restaurant joins the Prescott Valley Police Department by sponsoring Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Prescott Valley’s neighborhoods. Most contacts the public has with law enforcement occur during emergencies or emotional situations. That is not always the most effective time for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Yavapai College Lands Grant with VictoryXR to Teach in Metaverse
Yavapai College has its eyes set on the future of education by teaching classes in the metaverse. ‘Metaversity’, as it is being called, is an immersive way for students to learn through virtual and augmented reality. The College landed a grant with Meta and will partner with VictoryXR, a...
Why You Should Work for Prescott Valley Police
The Prescott Valley Police is a rapidly growing and ever-evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community?. Great Benefits. Prescott Valley Police officers enjoy a great benefits package and have an excellent...
January 30th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Cutter won the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for excellence and leadershipThis award is specifically designed to recognize associate members who contribute to the profession through their organization at an associate member level rather than the CEO level. New Monument Signs. The Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday awarded...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 30, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Qualified Applicants Sought for Teacher Education Scholarships
More than $28,000 is available from the Gardner Family Teacher Scholarships (GiFTS), formerly the Education Scholarship Endowment-Yavapai County (ESEYC), to support aspiring teachers from Yavapai County. Yavapai County residents interested in pursuing an education degree are eligible for one of several scholarships valued at $2,000 or more for the coming...
Yavapai County Board Encourages YRMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield to Come to Agreement
A message from the Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors James Gregory, regarding Dignity Health – YRMC’s decision to end its contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As the Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, I strongly encourage Dignity Health ‐ YRMC,...
Prescott Police Chief Receives ALEAP ACE Certification
The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Amy Bonney was the recipient of the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) ACE Certification. Chief Bonney was selected as one of only five Chiefs in the State of Arizona to receive the inaugural awarding of the ALEAP Accrediting Chief Executive-Advanced Certification Program.
Good News on Prescott Regional Airport and Transportation Projects from Mayor Goode
Prescott Regional Airport Received a Certificate of Recognition. As required by law, Council held its annual Open Meeting Law Workshop last Thursday. This discussion and training was presented by the City Attorney’s and City Clerk’s Offices. The Human Resources Department also contributed and went over best practices for encouraging a respectful workplace at City Hall. The information was presented to Council and all members of City Boards, Commissions & Committees.
A Goode Update for City of Prescott
In his monthly address to the City of Prescott residents, Prescott’s Mayor Goode revisited his State of the City address originally presented on January 19, 2023. In this address, Mayor Goode touched on several topics including Prescott City Council, the current financial state, what to expect in 2023, and more.
Prescott Eagles Softball Fall in Doubleheader
The Embry-Riddle softball team has its eyes on not just the Cal Pac Championship, but national success as well. The Eagles had a chance to open its season against on of the nation’s best teams, as they took on 13th-ranked College of Idaho on Friday afternoon. Game 1: #13...
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Loses to Pima
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team faced off against the No. 16-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs in Tucson on Saturday afternoon and eventually fell 91-69. The Roughriders now sit at 6-15 overall and 3-10 in ACCAC play. With just over five minutes played in Saturday’s contest, sophomore guard Josh...
