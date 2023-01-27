The BackBurner Family Restaurant joins the Prescott Valley Police Department by sponsoring Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Prescott Valley’s neighborhoods. Most contacts the public has with law enforcement occur during emergencies or emotional situations. That is not always the most effective time for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO