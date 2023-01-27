ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Shares First Pic With Baby Girl Esti: 'Our New Love'

By Josephine Harvey
 6 days ago

John Legend has shared his first snap with newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens.

The “All of Me” singer-songwriter on Wednesday posted a picture of himself rugged up in a turtleneck with Esti cradled in his arms, nearly two weeks after his wife, Chrissy Teigen , gave birth.

“Our new love,” Legend wrote on Instagram, alongside a heart emoji.

“Eeee I love her,” Teigen said in the comments.

Last week, the couple shared their first picture of the newborn, held by her older siblings — Luna, age 6, and Miles, 4.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen posted to Instagram on Jan. 19. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”

Legend posted the same image , saying that he admired his wife’s “strength and resilience.”

“I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word,” he wrote.

In 2020, the couple announced that they had lost an expected child named Jack due to pregnancy complications.

