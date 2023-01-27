Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU athletes earn accolades across all sports
2024 athlete David Eziomume, who also holds offers from the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisville Cardinals, Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers (amongst others), received an FSU offer on Tuesday:. Florida State’s recruiting staff remains busy in the early weeks of the year:
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: ACC releases full schedule
Four-star QB Commit Luke Kromenhoek has released his junior highlights. The likely final member of #Tribe23 is three-star LB Dylan Brown-Turner. 2024 Alabama linebacker Christian Clark has been offered by FSU:. Football:. The official 2023 Florida State football schedule has been released. Well have some analysis on this quite soon...
Tomahawk Nation
“The thing that we want to do more this year is take the ball away:” New FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. ready to elevate play
New defensive backs coach and former Miami Dolphins assistant Patrick Surtain Sr. met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired earlier in January as Florida State continues to wrap up its newcomer media availability. Surtain, who also was head coach at American Heritage High School...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. NC State: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
The Florida State Seminoles hit the road after a homestand that highlighted two gutwrenching ACC losses. FSU currently stands at 7-15 on the season, with a 5-6 conference record. They’re listed as the No. 10 team in the ACC, getting ready to face the NC State Wolfpacks who have won six of their last seven games.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football Postseason Report Card: Quarterback
As we turn towards the 2023 Florida State football season, we’re taking a look back at each of the Seminoles’ position groups and how they performed over the course of the season. First up, quarterbacks. After years of battling for playing time, last season was the first time...
Tomahawk Nation
2023 FSU football schedule released: Teams, dates
In its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State football put together its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the country after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners serving as a cherry on top. That success, combined with...
Tomahawk Nation
2023 FSU Softball awarded preseason accolades
After an unexpected ending to last season, Florida State Softball is now in full swing for 2023. Even after losing two key seniors in Sydney Sherrill and Danielle Watson, head coach Lonni Alameda brings yet another top 5 group to JoAnne Graf field. Now, let’s take a look at the preseason rankings that Team 40 has been awarded:
Tomahawk Nation
Roundtable: Early thoughts on 2023 FSU football schedule
After finishing off the year on a six-game win streak and both returning and stacking up talent, expectations are high for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023. The schedule for the upcoming season was released on Monday, January 30th, solidifying the Seminoles’ itinerary for the year. With the 2023...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
WCTV
Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
WJHG-TV
Three seriously injured, one child dead after car crashes into tree
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - correction: The driver was 33 years old. A child is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., a driver and three passengers were in a car...
