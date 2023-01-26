ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 White Sox in Review: Adam Haseley

By Besnik Zekiri
 4 days ago

The Sox traded for Haseley at the end of Spring Training to add organizational depth in the outfield.

Adam Haseley came to the Chicago White Sox organization in a trade prior to the 2022 season. The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies spent most of his season with Triple-A Charlotte. Then, he was called up to the majors for four brief stints.

Organizational Depth

It was a lackluster season for Haseley, and the expectation for the 26-year-old was to provide organizational depth. He played 110 games for the Charlotte Knights and slashed .239/.305/.412. He also added 15 homers and 63 RBIs at the Triple-A level.

Haseley got the call to the White Sox on April 19 and made his first start in a doubleheader against Cleveland the following day. Haseley’s four stints with the White Sox totaled 14 games . In 25 plate appearances, he had five hits, two RBIs, and four runs scored.

A Regrettable Play

Adam Haseley's 2022 season will be remembered for an ugly collision with Danny Mendick on June 22. After the two collided down the left-field line, Mendick was helped off the field and an MRI revealed a torn ACL that ended his season.

Final Grade: D

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago White Sox outrighted Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Nov. 4. Since then, outfielders Billy Hamilton , Victor Reyes , and Jake Marisnick have joined the Sox on minor-league deals. Those moves slot Haseley further down on Chicago's organizational depth chart.

