New Children of the Corn adaptation finds a home at RLJE Films and Shudder

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One of author Stephen King's more beloved short stories - Children of the Corn - will be heading back to the big screen this spring.

A new adaptation of the story - first published in the March 1977 issue of Penthouse and then in King's 1978 collection Night Shift - was acquired for distribution by RJLE Films and the Shudder streaming service, via Deadline .

The author King himself isn't involved as a producer on this, which comes months after he admitted Michael Bay's Transformers was the only movie he ever walked out of .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpcIa_0kSkMXAM00

The original short story follows a couple trying to save their marriage, driving to California for a vacation, though their plans are abruptly altered in Nebraska, when they run over a young boy.

They soon discover the nearby town of Gatlin, Nebraska is run by a group of sadistic children who killed all the town's adults and now no one is allowed to live past their 19th birthday.

The short story was originally adapted into the 1984 feature film of the same name starring Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton as the couple, Burt and Vicky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SylC5_0kSkMXAM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efXaN_0kSkMXAM00

Producer Lucas Foster revealed in 2020 that this adaptation has, 'almost nothing to do' with the original adaptation, which seems clear since there don't appear to be any Burt or Vicky characters in this new production.

This project is said to focus on the events leading up to the massacre of the adults in Gatlin, after their irresponsibility lead to the corn crop being ruined and their future in jeopardy.

The story follows a 12 year old girl, 'who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield,' and ultimately, 'recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvuiE_0kSkMXAM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240zFq_0kSkMXAM00

Production started in March 2020 in New South Wales, Australia, though, unlike practically every other film, it didn't shut down due to COVID-19.

Using stringent health and safety protocols, filming wrapped in June, with the film getting a small theatrical release in October 2020 at two theaters in Sarasota, Florida.

Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior) star in the film that was written and directed by Kurt Wimmer (Salt).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrYuQ_0kSkMXAM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3451Gk_0kSkMXAM00

'We’re thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films.

Lucas Foster produced alongside Doug Barry and John Baldecchi, with the film’s digital visual effects were all produced in-house by Digital Domain.

RLJE Films has set a March 3 theatrical release date, with just an 18-day theatrical window before it arrives on digital and on demand formats March 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ix77c_0kSkMXAM00

